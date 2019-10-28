Uber Health and Cerner Announce Plan to Help Consumers Gain Easier Access to Medical Appointments

New integration will allow clinicians to order ride requests for patients

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Uber Health and Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, announced the two companies will work together to help reduce transportation barriers that can lead to delayed care, poor management of chronic conditions and declining health outcomes for patients. With this agreement, providers can license Uber Health’s non-emergency transportation solutions, which can be added into the Cerner electronic health record (EHR) and directly into the hands of providers to help them more effectively manage challenges their patients face.



“Joining forces with Cerner marks a new chapter for Uber Health and our mission to provide accessible, efficient transportation for patients and caregivers,” said Dan Trigub, Head of Uber Health. “Reliable transportation to and from appointments can help reduce operating costs, patient no-show rates and help improve patient outcomes. Our goal is to simplify the way healthcare providers can access transportation options — and our work together will accomplish just that.”

An estimated 3.6 million patients reportedly cannot access healthcare due to lack of transportation, which can lead to more emergency room visits and hidden costs for patients, caregivers, providers and insurers. Incorporating social needs directly into existing advanced health care technology can help solve for missed appointments and delayed treatment. With this agreement, providers will be able to license from Uber Health the tools to book transportation directly from the Cerner EHR. A patient’s information – name, phone number and pick-up address – will auto-populate from Cerner technology directly into a ride request with Uber.

“Our work with Uber Health will give health systems more resources to address some of their patient’s challenges in accessing the healthcare they need,” said John Gresham, Senior Vice President of Health Networks, Cerner. “Building on more than 40 years of healthcare expertise, Cerner is taking on some of the industry’s biggest challenges to help improve access to healthcare, create better health outcomes and lower costs for patients and health systems.”

Uber Health launched in March 2018 to broaden Uber for Business’s suite of enterprise solutions and support its vision to meet the transportation needs of businesses across industries. By leveraging Cerner’s platforms and solutions – containing the health information of approximately 200 million people and accessed daily by millions of clinicians – healthcare providers can reinvest resources into care.

“Uber Health has helped BayCare to improve continuity of care for our patients,” said Craig Anderson, Director of Innovation at BayCare, a Cerner client. “Patients who have received transportation via Uber have expressed how helpful it has been due to the timeliness of the driver’s arrival. Specifically, when looking at hospital throughput, Uber Health has been a tremendous asset to BayCare. Our ‘discharge order to door’ time has improved by 65 minutes due to our ability to provide an Uber ride for patients that are in need.”

Uber Health’s app will soon be available for integrated use with Cerner’s EHR for U.S. providers, where Uber services are available. For more information, please visit our site .

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast .

Cerner Media Contacts:

Austin Cozzolino, Public Relations, (816) 786-2154, Austin.Cozzolino@cerner.com

About Uber Health

Uber Health is a HIPAA-secure solution that allows healthcare providers, non-emergency medical transportation brokers, and others within the continuum of care to arrange rides for those who need it most. Uber Health helps reduce barriers to care and supports improved health outcomes by delivering more efficient, flexible, and transparent mobility solutions. Over 1,000 healthcare organizations like ALC Solutions, Cerner, Boston Medical Center, and MedStar trust Uber Health to provide reliable transportation to those they care for. For more, visit uberhealth.com.

Uber Health Media Contact:

press@uber.com



