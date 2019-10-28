Bank of Arkansas to Rebrand to BOK Financial

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Arkansas has been rebranded to BOK Financial following a similar change in the company’s Colorado and Arizona markets earlier this year.



The company has traditionally operated under the BOK Financial brand for many of its commercial and wealth management services in the Arkansas market. The use of the BOK Financial brand name will now apply to consumer and mortgage services as well. The transition to operating under a single brand name – BOK Financial – is intended to provide clarity to clients, employees and partners in the local market.

This change creates better integration across the entire BOK Financial organization and expands the company’s mission to be a strong, regional financial institution with an unwavering dedication to its clients and communities.

“While we’re changing our name, our commitment to the local Arkansas market remains the same,” said Jett Cato, president and CEO of the Arkansas market. “Customers in this market will continue to work with the team they know and trust today. The team will continue to strive to exceed customer expectations as we expand and grow our capabilities for clients who have come to enjoy our exceptional financial services and solutions combined with a collaborative, personal touch.”

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

