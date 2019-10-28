IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Names Michele Shannon as Director of the Office of Budget and Planning

October 28, 2019

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva today announced her decision to appoint Michele Shannon as the Fund’s Director of the Office of Budget and Planning (OBP). Ms. Shannon, a U.S. national, will succeed Daniel Citrin, who will retire from the Fund at the end of October. Her appointment will take effect on November 11, 2019.

“Ms. Shannon brings to her new role a deep institutional knowledge, including on strategy, policies, country operations and budget and administration,” Ms. Georgieva said. “In addition to her rich hands-on experience in the Fund’s core work, Michele is an outstanding intellectual leader with impeccable judgement and caring for her colleagues and team to grow within the institution.”

Ms. Shannon has held various senior positions within the Fund, including in the Institute for Capacity Development, the European Department, the Finance Department, the Strategy, Policy and Review Department and at the Executive Board. She also had a distinguished career at the U.S. Treasury, including serving as Director of Office of International Monetary Policy between 2002 and 2003 and chief of operations for the Office of Financial Research between 2011 and 2013. Prior to her work in government and at the Fund, Michele worked in management consulting.

Ms. Shannon holds a B.S. in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Brown University and M.S. in Foreign Services from Georgetown University.