The Robert McDougal English Language Institute Hosts a Party and Book Giveaway For Halloween Weekend

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robert McDougal English Language Institute, in Costa Mesa, California, will host a Halloween party and book giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.The institute, which opened just a few short months ago, is already beloved by locals. The institute, run by well-known ESL/ELL instructor Robert Bouton McDougal , specializes in teaching English to non-native English speakers of all ages.The Halloween parties on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 1 p.m. Participants of all ages are welcome and are encouraged to wear costumes. Trick-or-treating begins at 1:30, and spooky entertainment and delicious drinks and refreshments will be provided. There will also be Halloween-themed games for little ones, a costume contest, and a major book giveaway. Each partygoer can pick two free books from the onsite Robert McDougal Little Library to take home with them permanently.In addition, there will be an inexpensive raffle for a free week of English language instruction at the Robert McDougal English Language Institute.“We want to be integrated into the community as much as possible,” Robert Bouton McDougal shared. “We hope to produce many more free holiday events and giveaways in the future that everyone in the area can enjoy, no matter their background or income. We especially want to emphasize the joy and importance of reading, so all of our events will incorporate free educational materials and books for kids and older readers as well.”Robert Bouton McDougal is an English Language Learning (ELL) and English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor, curriculum developer, and editor with over a decade of experience. With both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in ELL instruction, the TESOL-certified teacher is a well-known, respected fixture in the Southern California educational landscape. Robert McDougal has taught in classrooms, language institutes, and tutoring centers for over six years full-time. He is especially passionate about writing original curriculum pieces and working with non-native English speakers with disabilities, young children, and seniors who struggle with English. He has advocated for various issues in the Costa Mesa public school system and has partnered with the Costa Mesa Library many times over the years to produce events, workshops, and intensives for non-native English speakers.Most recently, he opened the Robert McDougal English Language Institute, where he runs a preschool as well as intensives and weekend and evening ESL classes for learners of all ages.Contact the Robert McDougal English Language Institute for more information on classes, events, and educational resources, or to receive text or email notifications on upcoming discounts and events.



