Exclusive interview from conference speaker Richard Marsden released ahead of SMi’s Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference

Respiratory Drug Delivery2019

Exclusive interview with industry expert Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, ahead of the upcoming Respiratory Drug Delivery conference this December.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis are rising in prevalence, and this group of diseases are now among the leading cause of death. As such, there is a pressing need for a forum which examines new technologies for improved respiratory drug delivery strategies SMi’s Respiratory Drug Delivery conference, taking place on 5th – 6th December in London, will bring together pharmaceutical experts, clinical researchers and drug manufacturers in respiratory science to analyse the success of digital medical devices and connective health technology in aiding the diagnosis of severe asthma and COPD, and discuss the current research and developments on long-term treatments.During the run-up to the 2019 conference, SMi interviewed industry expert and conference speaker Richard Marsden , CEO of Synairgen. Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:The Respiratory market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?“I believe there has been a lot of optimization and fine-tuning in the anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator space, however, it is a very competitive area and there has been less reward for pharmaceutical companies in this space. Infection is still a major problem in COPD and there is a potentially large reward for breakthrough products in this area.”Do you think collaborations are main drivers of the RDD field?“I think that collaborations are vital, they are the life and blood of the industry. We have many collaborations with academic groups and aim to for a partnership with a larger pharmaceutical company, once this clinical trial is complete.”How would you like to see the market developing in the future?“I believe there is still substantial clinical need in the respiratory space, and it will take novel programs to generate the breakthroughs required to help patients, payers, and ultimately, to provide a return on investment for industry.”The full version of the interview and event brochure are available to download online atRichard Marsden will be presenting on “Transforming disease management through inhaled and biologic treatments, drug combinations and devices.”• Examining how new, inhaled drug modalities could help us achieve early intervention.• Exploring new technology and emerging modalities that play an increasing role in the drug modality toolbox.• Boosting collaboration with leading biotech companies around the world in order to uncover new potential drug targets and pathways.Respiratory Drug Delivery 2019Main Conference: 5th – 6th December 2019Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0)20 7827 6744.For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



