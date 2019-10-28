Steven Odzer Talks About his Support of the Republican Jewish Coalition

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family and businessman, Steven Odzer is a pillar of his community, not only does he support agencies that hire people with disabilities, the AHRC Foundation, Bris Avrohom, Jewish and Non-Jewish causes, and Arab/Jewish business cooperation, but he also supports the Republican Jewish Coalition.Steven Odzer has a very unique journey that has turned him into the businessman he is today. He explains, “I went to Yeshiva of Flatbush High School and then to the Brooklyn College Scholars program.” Not only did Steven Odzer prioritized getting his education, but he also followed his entrepreneurial instincts. He says, “I started my first company at age 18 out of my parents’ basement.” Thanks to his keen eye for business, he received the title of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000 in the area of distribution.After decades of working in the distribution business, his latest venture led him to form YBT Industries of Henderson, NV, where he serves as CEO. Aside from staying busy as CEO of YBT Industries, he also concentrates his energy on supporting politics. “I am very involved with Republican Party and Republican Jewish Committee,” he says. For Steven Odzer , staying involved in politics is very important, so he shares why he decided to support the Republican Jewish Coalition. Founded in 1985, the mission of the Republican Jewish Coalition is to connect the Jewish community with Republican decision-makers. In order to reach the community, the RJC has chapters all over the country, such as New York, Pennsylvania, Chicago, Florida, and California.Each office hosts special local events giving local supporters the opportunity to engage in activism and advocacy opportunities. The RJC also reaches out to the community through traditional media, social media, and other forms of digital outreach. To the RJC, the involvement of Jewish youth and women is also important. They sponsor a Youth Leadership Program and a National Women’s Committee to provide them with opportunities to participate and stay active in the community. Steven Odzer also supports the RJC because of its successful legislative affairs program, which ensures the political issues of the community reach Capitol Hill. The RJC sends representatives to advise and lobby the state leaders in Washington. D.C.When he’s not supporting important causes and political affairs, Steven Odzer is busy running around after his eight grandchildren. Steven Odzer also likes to spend time with his seven children, especially at a New York Yankees game.



