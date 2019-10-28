Hemp, Inc. Announces KING OF HEMP Trademark Registration for Hemp Smokable Product

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today that Hemp, Inc.’s KING OF HEMP® is now officially registered with the federal government's Patent and Trademark Office.



The Company’s KING OF HEMP® registration is one of the first trademark registrations to issue in the PTO’s post-Farm Bill era of allowing trademark registrations on products containing less than .3 percent THC and the first trademark registration for “hemp cigarettes,” specifically in connection with “Hemp cigarettes comprised of industrial hemp with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration of not greater than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.”

“We are excited to be at the forefront of industrial hemp and smokable hemp flower production,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Our distinctive infrastructure and careful process lends itself to producing this exceptionally high quality hemp. Being responsible proprietors of our process has manifested into KING OF HEMP®’s trademark registration.”

The cannabidiol (CBD) market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to Brightfield Group. The firm also estimated the smokable hemp market to be valued at $11.5 million in 2018, a growth of 250% from 2017.

The Company previously announced it is prepared to produce 20,000 hemp pre-rolls per day and is already preparing to increase that amount to 20,000 per hour. The Company’s smokable product is a high-end, top quality product that is both effective and flavorful.

Those interested in purchasing Hemp, Inc.'s pre-rolls should email flower@hempinc.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

