Greystone Provides $33.7 Million Freddie Mac Loan for Manufactured Housing in Long Beach, California

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company, announced it has provided a $33,700,000 Freddie Mac loan to refinance Belmont Shores Mobile Estates, a 347-unit age-restricted manufactured housing and mobile home community in Long Beach, California. The transaction was originated by Dale Holzer in Greystone’s Newport Beach, CA office, on behalf of Alamitos Bay Partnership LLC with Don Smith of Sunrise Mortgage & Investment Co. acting as a correspondent.



The $33.7 million Freddie Mac loan carries a 15-year term and a 30-year amortization period. The loan will help fund significant capital improvements for the property, including reconfiguration of the common area’s buildings.

Located within the beach community in California, Belmont Shores Mobile Estates offers a beach lifestyle for its residents with a 24-hour manned entrance gate. Residents have access to various amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, jacuzzi spa, exercise and laundry facility, billiard room, library, walking path and gathering areas. The property is located a block east of Pacific Coast Highway and is walking distance to shopping and recreation areas.

“It’s been a pleasure collaborating with the borrower to help them achieve their ambitious plan to revitalize this property,” said Mr. Holzer. “The property has been in our client’s portfolio since 1981; securing the financing helps to facilitate the long-term viability of the property and most importantly, ensure a comfortable living space for the residents of Belmont Shores Mobile Estates.”

“Greystone’s expertise with the Freddie Mac lending platform has been an asset to this financing process and we are thrilled to move forward with our capital improvement plan,” said Greg Gill, member and local representative of the borrower. “We thank them for their close collaboration on this transaction and look forward to continue to grow our relationship.”

