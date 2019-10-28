CenterSquare Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy Reaches 3 Year Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterSquare Investment Management, a global real assets investment management firm, is pleased to announce the three-year anniversary of its Global Listed Infrastructure (“GLI”) institutional investment strategy1. In the peer universe established by eVestment Alliance, the performance achieved by CenterSquare ranks in the top decile of GLI managers.



“We are very pleased with the Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy and the execution achieved by Portfolio Manager Ted Brooks and his team,” said Todd Briddell, CEO and CIO. “CenterSquare believes the liquid and diversified nature of GLI presents a compelling opportunity for investors to access growth while enjoying the stability and yield traditionally sought from real assets.”

Led by Portfolio Manager Ted Brooks, CenterSquare’s Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy has successfully built a balanced portfolio of stocks in global utilities, transports, energy and telecommunications. Performance strength has been the result of the investment team’s deep experience and the firm’s 20+ years of proprietary real assets underwriting.

Since inception on September 1, 2016 through September 1, 2019, the Strategy has demonstrated consistent performance, returning on an annualized basis 11.99% gross of investment management fees and 11.43% net of investment management fees, versus 9.64% for the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 Net Tax Index, the Strategy’s benchmark index1.

“In addition to the tremendous tailwinds supporting the secular need for global infrastructure investment, growing concerns of a slowdown in global growth and mixed economic signals have underscored the importance of defensiveness across asset classes,” said Portfolio Manager Ted Brooks. “At CenterSquare we are keenly focused on creating a balanced portfolio with exposures to cyclical and defensive factors – allowing for performance across the economic and market cycle, and taking advantage of stable cash flows derived from companies providing essential services and providing long-term value to investors.”

About CenterSquare

CenterSquare is a global investment manager focused on actively managed real estate and infrastructure strategies. Founded in 1987, CenterSquare is a management owned firm managing approximately $12.6 billion as of September 30, 2019 across listed real estate and infrastructure securities and private real estate equity and debt strategies. The firm manages investments for institutional investors and high net worth individuals throughout global markets and across public and private capital sectors.

Media Contacts:

Marcia Glass, CFA

+1 610 818 4627

mglass@centersquare.com

1 The Global Infrastructure Strategy is represented by the CenterSquare Global Infrastructure Composite which was created on September 1, 2016. The Composite’s benchmark is the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 Net Tax Index. Composite performance results are calculated on a total return basis and include all realized and unrealized capital gains and losses as well as dividends and interest. Performance calculations are computed daily and are time-weighted. Gross returns reflect the deduction of transaction costs. Net returns reflect the deduction of transaction costs, actual investment management fees, and certain other related administrative costs. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Many factors affect performance including changes in market conditions and interest rates and in response to other economic, political, or financial developments. The FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 Net Tax Index gives participants and industry defined interpretation of infrastructure and adjust the exposure to certain infrastructure sub-sectors. This benchmark index is used for illustrative purposes only. Unlike this benchmark, actual portfolios are actively managed. The actual performance of actual portfolios may differ from this benchmark and differences could be material. To receive the firm’s most recent GIPS compliant report and reports of independent accountants relating to GIPS verification and composite examination, contact our team at 610-834-9500 or by email at contactus@centersquare.com.



