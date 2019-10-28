Innovation Pharmaceuticals Highlights Preclinical Data by Independent Cancer Researchers Supporting p53 Drug Candidate Kevetrin’s Potential in Treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to highlight preclinical data by independent cancer researchers supporting the therapeutic potential of Kevetrin, the Company’s novel p53-modulating anti-cancer drug candidate, in treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).



Building on Kevetrin data in AML presented at the 2017 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting, a group of independent cancer researchers recently presented additional data at the June 2019 EHA Annual Meeting, and at the October 2019 Italian Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Results showed that Kevetrin alters cellular metabolism and several key genes, including TP53 and MYC, both of which when dysfunctional are implicated in many types of cancers, including AML.

The researchers' conclusion as presented at the June 2019 EHA Annual Meeting:

Our results show Kevetrin alters several key genes and cellular metabolism. Along with cellular data, this study could provide a rationale for an experimental trial in AML patients, especially those carrying TP53 mutation who actually have very few therapeutic options.

A related scientific article remains under review for publication. The paper details Kevetrin’s treatment potential in AML by targeting p53 and several key leukemia-related genes.

The continued publication flow of encouraging studies related to Kevetrin’s potential in AML is particularly promising. AML accounts for almost one-third of all leukemias worldwide and has a 5-year survival rate of only 25 percent. Pre-clinical research and academic literature also support Kevetrin’s potential in combination with cancer immunotherapies.

Kevetrin was shown to be well-tolerated in a completed Phase 1 clinical trial in Advanced Solid Tumors, with a separate Phase 2a clinical trial in late-stage Ovarian Cancer showing intra-tumor p53 modulation. P53 is the most studied gene of all time, eliciting significant private and public investment—e.g., see Aprea Therapeutics , PMV Pharma , Aileron Therapeutics — given an approved p53 drug would likely have a large impact in fighting many types of cancer. Next steps within the Innovation Pharmaceuticals cancer program is to complete the necessary remaining bridging toxicology work toward developing Kevetrin in oral formulation, both to leverage its pharmacokinetics (PK) profile and provide a more patient-friendly mode of administration.

Linked below is a blog post on the Company’s website providing the scientific abstracts cited above.

“2019 European Hematology Association and Italian Society of Hematology Abstracts on Kevetrin’s Therapeutic Potential in Acute Myeloid Leukemia”

http://www.ipharminc.com/new-blog/2019/10/28/2019-european-hematology-association-and-italian-society-of-hematology-abstracts-on-kevetrins-therapeutic-potential-in-acute-myeloid-leukemia

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious disease, and dermatologic diseases. Brilacidin, a versatile compound with broad therapeutic potential, is in a new chemical class called defensin-mimetics. A Phase 2 trial of Brilacidin as an oral rinse for the prevention of Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in patients with Head and Neck Cancer, met its primary and secondary endpoints, including reducing the incidence of SOM. The Company plans to advance Brilacidin oral rinse into Phase 3 development, subject to available financial resources. Positive results were also observed in a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept trial treating patients locally with Brilacidin for Ulcerative Proctitis/Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis (UP/UPS). Brilacidin for UP/UPS was licensed to Alfasigma S.p.A. in July 2019. A Phase 2b trial of Brilacidin showed a single intravenous dose of the drug delivered comparable outcomes to a seven-day dosing regimen of the FDA-approved blockbuster daptomycin in treating Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection. Kevetrin is a novel anti-cancer drug shown to modulate p53, often referred to as the “Guardian Angel Gene” due to its crucial role in controlling cell mutations and has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial in Ovarian Cancer. More information is available on the Company website at www.IPharmInc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements concerning the future execution of a definitive agreement with a global pharmaceutical company and the anticipated terms thereof, our future drug development plans, other statements regarding future product developments, and markets, including with respect to specific indications, and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “estimates,” “looks,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential,” “may,” “suggest,” and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are the Company’s need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; including the amount and timing of the sale of shares of common stock under securities purchase agreements; the fact that the Company’s licensee(s) may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing and the Company will not receive milestone payments, or the fact that the Company’s compounds may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

