The Benson Watch Company Announces Launch of Latest Collection on Macys.com and Workshop at Macy’s Alumni Sitelet

The Workshop at Macy’s Alum, CEO Marcel Benson, Expands His Brand

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Benson, founder of the Benson Watch Company, and alumni of The Workshop at Macy’s, a vendor development program created to mentor up-and-coming minority and women-owned businesses, announced today that the latest collection of quality watches is now available on The Workshop at Macy’s alumni sitelet on Macys.com. This partnership marks a significant achievement for the three-year-old company and brings the emerging African American designer closer to his vision that “time should be spent doing what you love.”



Benson Watches’ premier Cardinal Collection includes unisex timepieces featuring thin, sleek, and nuanced aesthetics. A major distinction is the color precision on dials to ensure owners subtly stand out. The limited-edition timepieces showcase unique designs and include a customized engraving of Benson’s vision on the case back.

“I truly appreciate Macy’s for recognizing the value Benson Watches brings to consumers and providing a larger platform in which to grow the brand,” said Benson. “Macy's has led the charge for diversity and inclusion within department stores and continues to give new designers like me the opportunity for exposure and elevation.”

The Workshop at Macy’s was developed by a consortium of experts from Macy’s and Babson College – the nation’s leading business school for entrepreneurship. This exclusive and ground-breaking program serves as a key element of Macy’s commitment to vendor diversity. With more than 100 companies graduated to-date, The Workshop at Macy’s has created a viable pipeline for vendors, including Benson Watch Company, who will go on to become successful partners within the retail industry at large.

Purchase your very own Benson Watch here: https://www.macys.com/social/workshop/benson?cm_kws=benson-watch

For more information about the Benson Watch Company visit ​bensonwatch.com ​or follow the brand on ​Facebook​ or ​Instagram​.

About Benson Watch Company

Benson Watch Company was started by Marcel Benson out of his passion for timepieces. He decided to showcase his decision to leave his corporate job and pursue his dream and encouraged others to do the same in the process. His honest and transparent approach has garnered him quite a bit of attention. He also gained thousands of raving fans because his story resonates. Benson’s slogan is “Time Should Be Spent Doing What You Love” the company’s mission is to encourage the masses to apply the idea to their lives, through timepieces.

About Macy’s

Macy's is America's store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 650 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com.

For more information contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119



