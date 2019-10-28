CoinGenius to unveil its Deep Crypto Insights Platform at World Crypto Conference in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- CoinGenius , an advanced intelligence and analytics platform specifically intended for cryptocurrency traders, today announces their upcoming presentation at World Crypto Conference, taking place Oct. 29-31 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Company CEO Jeremy Born will speak as part of the “Titans of Trading Digital Assets” panel on Oct. 30 at 1:40 p.m. PST on the main stage of the Castellana Ballroom. CoinGenius will also operate a booth throughout the conference.

The “Titans of Trading Digital Assets” panel discussion will feature top thought leaders in the digital asset industry and focus on why the emergence of blockchain is capturing the attention of the legacy financial system and what the future holds.

“We are excited to participate in World Crypto Conference, and I am honored to speak on this panel along with the other featured experts,” Born said. “World Crypto Con is the ideal venue for showcasing CoinGenius’ sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, which empower crypto traders with the most vital information needed to make sound investment decisions in real time. We enthusiastically look forward to our participation at this standout conference.”

To sign up for a free 10-day trial and receive deep crypto insights directly to your phone, visit: www.coingenius.ai/notifications

World Crypto Conference (“WCC”) attracts thousands of digital currency and blockchain technology specialists and presents an ideal forum for players within the space, including developers, entrepreneurs, enterprise companies and startups, to present their innovations, announce their new project updates and network with other industry leaders.

CoinGenius will be at booth No. 344 for the duration of WCC. Those visiting the booth can view the company’s latest releases, get early access to their advanced push notifications, and enter for a chance to win one year of CoinGenius insights.

About CoinGenius

CoinGenius is an advanced intelligence and analytics platform specifically intended for cryptocurrency traders. The company’s sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms empower crypto traders with the most vital information needed to make sound investment decisions in real-time.

For more information, visit https://www.coingenius.ai/

