Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Net income totaled $3.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, or $0.29 per diluted common share, up from $2.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total assets were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2019, up 14.5% from $952.1 million at December 31, 2018.

Total loans receivable grew at an annualized rate of 18.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and increased 13.8% from December 31, 2018.

Total core deposits grew at an annualized rate of 23.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and increased 17.5% since December 31, 2018.

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019.

The Company had net income of $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, or $0.79 per diluted common share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Eric Sprink, President and CEO, commented, “We had a strong quarter with earnings of $3.5 million, and loan growth of $28.9 million funded by $62.8 million in core deposit growth. We were extremely pleased to find that we moved into 4th place in deposit market share in Snohomish County at June 30, 2019, up from 5th place as compared to one year ago. Additionally, Sandler O’Neill + Partners recognized the Company as a Sm-All Star Class of 2019. Those that make the list have superior performance metrics in growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength. After going public last year, this recognizes the hard work and dedication of our board and staff at all levels.”

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $10.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 5.3% from $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and an increase of 21.2% from $8.8 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase compared to prior quarter and prior year’s third quarter is related to increased interest income resulting from our continued loan growth and higher loan balances.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $30.7 million, an increase of 23.1% compared to $24.9 million for the same period last year. The $5.8 million increase in net interest income over the same period last year was primarily related to loan growth. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $129.8 million, compared to the same period last year. Increased interest income was partially offset by increased deposit costs from the growth in the balance of our interest bearing deposits of $86.9 million and an increase in the cost of deposits of 26 basis points, compared to the same period last year.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased five basis points to 4.29% as compared to 4.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and was 4.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase over the prior quarter was due to growth in interest earning assets. The increase in net interest margin compared to the prior year is primarily a result of an increase in loans receivable and higher yielding loan balances.

Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 4.22% compared to 4.17% for the comparable period last year. Higher loans receivable, increased average loan yields and increased interest earning deposits in the period ended September 30, 2019 were partially offset by an increase in balances and costs, resulting in a five basis point net increase over the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2019 the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $53.0 million, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increased by $148.4 million, compared to the same quarter one year ago. Total loan yield for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 5.36%, a decrease of three basis points from 5.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and a 24 basis point increase from 5.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Contractual loan yields approximated 5.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 5.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 5.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in contractual loan yields, as compared to last year, was from pricing new loans at higher rates.

Deposit costs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were 0.64%, a decrease of two basis points from 0.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and a 20 basis point increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Market conditions on deposit rates have changed since the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered rates twice in third quarter.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the previously disclosed atypical wholesale-brokered deposits for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The wholesale-brokered deposits normalized in the third quarter, therefore no adjustments were made to the performance ratios for the quarter or nine months ended September 30, 2019. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Return on average assets (1) 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.33 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.07 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (1,2) N/A 1.34 % 1.20 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Return on average equity (1) 11.72 % 11.45 % 10.25 % 11.31 % 10.59 % 11.16 % 11.37 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1,3) 1.95 % 1.87 % 1.66 % 1.87 % 1.71 % 1.83 % 1.58 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 4.94 % 4.92 % 4.82 % 4.93 % 4.62 % 4.89 % 4.64 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 5.36 % 5.39 % 5.40 % 5.39 % 5.12 % 5.38 % 5.10 % Loan yield excluding fees (1) 5.24 % 5.23 % 5.22 % 5.15 % 5.02 % 4.94 % Cost of funds (1) 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.74 % 0.50 % Cost of funds, as adjusted (1,4) N/A 0.71 % 0.61 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Cost of deposits (1) 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.66 % 0.40 % Cost of deposits, as adjusted (1,5) N/A 0.63 % 0.52 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Net interest margin (1) 4.29 % 4.24 % 4.13 % 4.43 % 4.13 % 4.22 % 4.17 % Net interest margin, as adjusted (1,6) N/A 4.38 % 4.48 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 2.98 % 3.06 % 3.12 % 3.12 % 2.99 % 3.05 % 3.07 % Noninterest expense to average assets, as adjusted (1,7) N/A 3.12 % 3.37 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Efficiency ratio 60.46 % 62.05 % 65.20 % 62.54 % 63.59 % 62.50 % 66.09 % Loans receivable to deposits 94.78 % 97.39 % 81.01 % 95.56 % 96.08 % 94.78 % 96.08 % Loans receivable to deposits, as adjusted (8) N/A N/A 97.44 % N/A N/A N/A N/A (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. (3) Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact provision and income tax expense from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. (4) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted cost of funds is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds. (5) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted cost of deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits. (6) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin. (7) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted noninterest expense to average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets. (8) For quarter ended March 31, 2019, adjusted loans receivable to deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes wholesale-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits.

Noninterest income was $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $44,000 from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $542,000 from $1.5 million for the comparable period one year ago. A $237,000 increase in gain on sale of loans and a realized net gain on sale of securities of $171,000 were offset by $473,000 less in loan referral fees for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, resulting in a $44,000 decrease in noninterest income. The $542,000 increase over the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was largely due to a $369,000 increase on gain on sale of loans, a $171,000 net gain on sale of securities, a $128,000 increase in fees earned from wholesale banking services and a decrease of $209,000 in loan referral fees.

Noninterest income was $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is primarily related to increased wholesale banking service fees of $1.0 million and loan referral fee income, which totaled $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $653,000 from the same period last year, and is earned when a borrower enters into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party. Gain on sale of loans also contributed to the increase with $348,000 more in income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $7.7 million compared to $7.6 million for the preceding quarter and increased 17.2% from $6.6 million from the comparable period one year ago. Noninterest expense variances for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019 include a $442,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter as a result of increases in staffing to support our growth and build our wholesale banking pipeline. Offsetting this increase was a decrease of $138,000 in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments, as the FDIC issued a credit to qualifying banks beginning in September 2019 as a result of the FDIC fund ratio being in excess of the required ratio. Legal and professional fees were $123,000 lower than the quarter ended June 30, 2019 largely due to expenses from additional reporting and annual meeting expenses that were incurred in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increased expenses for the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter one year ago were largely due to increases in salary expenses. Full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2019 totaled 192, which was up 2.7% from the prior quarter and increased 9.1% from the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Staffing increases compared to the prior year are due to continued organic growth initiatives, and include increases in sales staff, including hiring new banking teams, staff for the Edmonds location opened in October 2018, and additional back office staffing to support the incremental increases in banking teams, wholesale banking activities and for operation as a public company. Occupancy expense increased $86,000 over the third quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was higher than the quarter ended September 30, 2018 largely as a result of expenses related to the opening of the Edmonds branch as well as increases in rent, implementation of the new lease accounting standard, and increases in depreciation from improvements.

Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $23.1 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 21.1% compared to the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to $2.4 million in increased salary expense, as discussed above, an increase of $520,000 in legal and professional fees, largely due to expenses related to being a public company, and our wholesale banking activities, and an increase of $383,000 in occupancy expenses related to the addition of our Edmonds branch in October 2018, higher rent expense, implementation of the new lease accounting standard and increases in depreciation.

The provision for income taxes was $65,000 more this quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019, and $245,000 more than the third quarter of 2018, as a result of increased taxable income. The provision for income taxes was $797,000 more for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 as a result of increased taxable income. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for income taxes.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets increased $138.0 million, or 14.5%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2019 from $952.1 million at December 31, 2018. The primary cause of the increase was a $104.7 million in increased net loans receivable. Additionally, the Company implemented the new lease accounting standard, which brought operating leases onto the balance sheet on January 1, 2019, and increased assets and liabilities $9.2 million and $9.4 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2019. Total assets increased 5.7% or $59.0 million from June 30, 2019 due to a $28.2 million increase in loans receivable and $36.6 million increase in interest earning deposits.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $104.7 million, or 13.8%, to $863.2 million at September 30, 2019, from $758.5 million at December 31, 2018 and $128.0 million or 17.4% from $735.2 million at September 30, 2018. The growth in net loans receivable was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate loans of $62.6 million and $22.9 million in construction, land and land development loans over the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and an increase of $75.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $24.7 million in construction, land and land development loans and $20.1 million in commercial and industrial loans over the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 105,634 12.1 % $ 90,390 11.8 % $ 85,554 11.5 % Real estate: Construction, land and land development 86,919 9.9 64,045 8.3 62,222 8.4 Residential 100,818 11.5 94,745 12.3 91,995 12.3 Commercial real estate 578,607 66.1 515,959 67.1 502,782 67.5 Consumer and other 3,720 0.4 3,584 0.5 2,583 0.3 Gross loans receivable 875,698 100.0 % 768,723 100.0 % 745,136 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (1,586 ) (824 ) (816 ) Loans receivable $ 874,112 $ 767,899 $ 744,320

Total deposits increased $118.6 million, or 14.8%, to $922.2 million at September 30, 2019 from $803.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase is largely due to a $121.5 million increase in core deposits. Included in this increase is approximately $16.0 million in temporary deposits that were brought into the Bank primarily during the third quarter which we believe will exit the Bank during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019 noninterest bearing deposits increased $55.6 million, NOW and money market accounts increased $66.4 million, savings accounts were static, wholesale-brokered deposits increased $2.8 million and time deposits decreased $5.7 million. Total deposits increased $147.5 million or 19.0% compared to September 30, 2018.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated and breaks out wholesale-brokered deposits.

As of September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 349,087 37.9 % $ 293,525 36.5 % $ 285,979 36.9 % NOW and money market 416,315 45.1 349,952 43.6 340,930 44.0 Savings 52,191 5.7 52,572 6.5 49,430 6.4 Total core deposits 817,593 88.7 696,049 86.6 676,339 87.3 Wholesale brokered deposits 13,340 1.4 10,521 1.3 - 0.0 Time deposits less than $250,000 58,369 6.3 62,272 7.8 63,715 8.2 Time deposits $250,000 and over 32,947 3.6 34,772 4.3 34,668 4.5 Total deposits $ 922,249 100.0 % $ 803,614 100.0 % $ 774,722 100.0 %

Total shareholders’ equity increased $11.3 million since December 31, 2018. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $9.6 million in net earnings in the last nine months and a $1.2 million increase in additional other comprehensive income as a result of an increase in the value of our available for sale investment portfolio. During the third quarter of 2019, we sold $30.0 million of longer-term Treasuries (6-year average life) and replaced them with shorter-term Treasuries (less than 1-year average life) and certificates of deposit with one year maturities. As a result, our exposure to declines in the value of our available for sale investment portfolio has significantly decreased.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at September 30, 2019, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution

Basel III

Regulatory

Guidelines Tier 1 leverage capital 11.54 % 12.00 % 5.00 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.89 % 13.40 % 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.89 % 13.02 % 6.50 % Total risk-based capital 14.11 % 15.70 % 10.00 %

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was 1.25% of loans receivable at September 30, 2019 compared to 1.23% at December 31, 2018. Provision for loan losses totaled $637,000 for the current quarter, $547,000 for the preceding quarter, and $508,000 for the same quarter in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $192,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $19,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $63,000 net recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $243,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $307,000 in net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2019 our nonperforming assets were $1.3 million, or 0.12% of total assets, compared to $1.8 million or 0.19% of total assets at December 31, 2018, and $2.5 million, or 0.27% of total assets at September 30, 2018. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at September 30, 2019.

Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.15% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2018. Commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans totaled $1.2 million at quarter end, and consisted of five lending relationships. During the third quarter charge-offs totaling $110,000 were recorded on these relationships. Principal reductions along with the aforementioned charge-offs resulted in an overall decrease in our ratios of nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets to total assets compared to December 31, 2018.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

As of September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,233 $ 493 $ 1,170 Real estate: Construction, land and land development - - - Residential 67 72 74 Commercial real estate - - - Commercial real estate - troubled debt restructure - 1,261 1,277 Consumer and other loans - - - Total nonaccrual loans 1,300 1,826 2,521 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,300 1,826 2,521 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,300 $ 1,826 $ 2,521 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.15 % 0.24 % 0.34 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.27 %

Credit quality has remained stable throughout 2019 as demonstrated by the low level of charge-offs and declining nonperforming loan balance.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com .

Contact

Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 22,060 $ 18,735 $ 16,315 Interest earning deposits with other banks 131,287 94,735 109,467 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 28,319 37,978 36,660 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 4,377 4,403 1,262 Other investments 4,405 4,400 3,766 Loans receivable 874,112 845,443 767,899 Allowance for loan losses (10,888 ) (10,443 ) (9,407 ) Total loans receivable, net 863,224 835,000 758,492 Premises and equipment, net 13,167 12,933 13,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,205 8,922 - Accrued interest receivable 2,629 2,884 2,526 Bank-owned life insurance, net 6,832 6,783 6,688 Deferred tax asset, net 2,206 2,255 2,518 Other assets 2,349 1,996 1,249 Total assets $ 1,090,060 $ 1,031,024 $ 952,110 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 922,249 $ 868,144 $ 803,614 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 20,000 20,000 20,000 Subordinated debt, net 9,975 9,972 9,965 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,582 3,582 3,581 Deferred compensation 1,000 1,026 1,078 Accrued interest payable 303 298 279 Operating lease liabilities 9,386 9,098 - Other liabilities 3,143 2,313 4,437 Total liabilities 969,638 914,433 842,954 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 86,866 86,730 86,431 Retained earnings 33,614 30,103 24,021 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (58 ) (242 ) (1,296 ) Total shareholders’ equity 120,422 116,591 109,156 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,090,060 $ 1,031,024 $ 952,110

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 11,691 $ 10,917 $ 9,262 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 486 652 458 Interest on investment securities 168 160 156 Dividends on other investments 10 75 18 Total interest and dividend income 12,355 11,804 9,894 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,435 1,420 851 Interest on borrowed funds 193 198 195 Total interest expense 1,628 1,618 1,046 Net interest income 10,727 10,186 8,848 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 637 547 508 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,090 9,639 8,340 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 795 781 800 Wholesale banking service fees 456 502 328 Loan referral fees - 473 209 Mortgage broker fees 140 111 52 Sublease and lease income 16 10 10 Gain on sales of loans, net 369 132 - Gain on sales of securities, net 171 - - Other 141 123 147 Total noninterest income 2,088 2,132 1,546 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,971 4,529 4,027 Occupancy 884 930 798 Data processing 509 499 501 Director and staff expenses 241 217 213 Excise taxes 184 180 146 Marketing 98 108 110 Legal and professional fees 170 293 142 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments (4 ) 134 83 Business development 122 96 81 Other 573 657 509 Total noninterest expense 7,748 7,643 6,610 Income before provision for income taxes 4,430 4,128 3,276 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 919 854 674 NET INCOME $ 3,511 $ 3,274 $ 2,602 Basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,901,873 11,895,026 11,338,320 Diluted 12,188,507 12,202,197 11,609,978

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 33,027 $ 26,229 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 1,946 949 Interest on investment securities 481 463 Dividends on other investments 99 91 Total interest and dividend income 35,553 27,732 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 4,291 2,209 Interest on borrowed funds 582 594 Total interest expense 4,873 2,803 Net interest income 30,680 24,929 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,724 1,401 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,956 23,528 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 2,302 2,258 Wholesale banking service fees 1,404 370 Loan referral fees 1,106 453 Mortgage broker fees 336 158 Sublease and lease income 36 71 Gain on sales of loans, net 490 142 Gain on sales of securities, net 171 - Other 359 414 Total noninterest income 6,204 3,866 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 14,058 11,672 Occupancy 2,808 2,425 Data processing 1,537 1,472 Director and staff expenses 698 493 Excise taxes 529 404 Marketing 300 253 Legal and professional fees 872 352 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 205 247 Business development 320 241 Other 1,726 1,472 Total noninterest expense 23,053 19,031 Income before provision for income taxes 12,107 8,363 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,514 1,717 NET INCOME $ 9,593 $ 6,646 Basic earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,893,734 9,956,449 Diluted 12,193,071 10,051,415

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 85,406 $ 486 2.26 % $ 106,353 $ 652 2.46 % $ 90,301 $ 458 2.01 % Investment securities (1) 36,974 168 1.80 40,151 160 1.60 39,613 156 1.56 Other Investments 3,621 10 1.10 3,659 75 8.22 3,000 18 2.38 Loans receivable (2) 865,674 11,691 5.36 812,704 10,917 5.39 717,260 9,262 5.12 Total interest earning assets 991,675 12,355 4.94 962,867 11,804 4.92 850,174 9,894 4.62 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (10,548 ) (10,025 ) (8,782 ) Other noninterest earning assets 50,842 49,594 37,000 Total assets $ 1,031,969 $ 1,002,436 $ 878,392 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 555,665 $ 1,435 1.02 % $ 550,777 $ 1,420 1.03 % $ 488,183 $ 851 0.69 % Subordinated debt, net 9,973 148 5.89 9,970 146 5.87 9,959 148 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,582 42 4.65 3,582 43 4.81 3,580 41 4.54 FHLB advances and other borrowings 539 3 2.21 1,542 9 2.34 964 6 2.47 Total interest bearing liabilities 569,759 1,628 1.13 565,871 1,618 1.15 502,686 1,046 0.83 Noninterest bearing deposits 330,553 308,739 274,549 Other liabilities 12,756 13,132 3,650 Total shareholders' equity 118,901 114,694 97,507 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,031,969 $ 1,002,436 $ 878,392 Net interest income $ 10,727 $ 10,186 $ 8,848 Interest rate spread 3.81 % 3.77 % 3.79 % Net interest margin (3) 4.29 % 4.24 % 4.13 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 108,230 $ 1,946 2.40 % $ 69,818 $ 949 1.82 % Investment securities (1) 38,883 481 1.65 39,657 463 1.56 Other Investments 3,479 99 3.80 3,038 91 4.00 Loans receivable (2) 820,560 33,027 5.38 687,165 26,229 5.10 Total interest earning assets 971,152 35,553 4.89 799,678 27,732 4.64 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (10,068 ) (8,478 ) Other noninterest earning assets 49,536 36,960 Total assets $ 1,010,620 $ 828,160 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 559,119 $ 4,291 1.03 % $ 472,266 $ 2,209 0.63 % Subordinated debt, net 9,970 439 5.89 9,955 439 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,582 129 4.81 3,580 116 4.33 FHLB advances and other borrowings 794 14 2.36 2,577 39 2.02 Total interest bearing liabilities 573,465 4,873 1.14 488,378 2,803 0.77 Noninterest bearing deposits 309,270 258,586 Other liabilities 12,971 3,038 Total shareholders' equity 114,914 78,158 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,010,620 $ 828,160 Net interest income $ 30,680 $ 24,929 Interest rate spread 3.76 % 3.87 % Net interest margin (3) 4.22 % 4.17 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 12,355 $ 11,804 $ 11,394 $ 11,011 $ 9,894 Interest expense 1,628 1,618 1,627 1,123 1,046 Net interest income 10,727 10,186 9,767 9,888 8,848 Provision for loan losses 637 547 540 425 508 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,090 9,639 9,227 9,463 8,340 Noninterest income 2,088 2,132 1,984 1,601 1,546 Noninterest expense 7,748 7,643 7,662 7,185 6,610 Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision 5,067 4,675 4,089 4,304 3,784 Provision for income tax 919 854 741 824 674 Net income 3,511 3,274 2,808 3,055 2,602 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,347 $ 113,470 $ 257,659 $ 125,782 $ 115,508 Investment securities 32,696 42,381 38,217 37,922 37,039 Loans receivable 874,112 845,443 791,072 767,899 744,320 Allowance for loan losses (10,888 ) (10,443 ) (9,915 ) (9,407 ) (9,111 ) Total assets 1,090,060 1,031,024 1,116,090 952,110 917,029 Interest bearing deposits 573,162 552,254 680,249 510,089 488,743 Noninterest bearing deposits 349,087 315,890 296,247 293,525 285,979 Core deposits (1) 817,593 754,768 716,623 696,049 676,339 Total deposits 922,249 868,144 976,496 803,614 774,722 Total borrowings 33,557 33,554 13,549 33,546 33,542 Total shareholders’ equity 120,422 116,592 112,365 109,156 105,276 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 10.11 $ 9.79 $ 9.44 $ 9.18 $ 8.86 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 10.11 $ 9.79 $ 9.44 $ 9.18 $ 8.86 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 11,901,873 11,895,026 11,884,107 11,877,261 11,338,320 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 12,188,507 12,202,197 12,183,234 12,166,250 11,609,978 Shares outstanding at end of period 11,912,115 11,908,185 11,902,715 11,893,203 11,886,473 Stock options outstanding at end of period 786,257 791,267 804,117 688,312 682,190 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.27 % Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 837.5 % 633.7 % 754.6 % 515.2 % 361.40 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.22 % Gross charge-offs $ 196 $ 22 $ 34 $ 134 $ 6 Gross recoveries $ 4 $ 3 $ 2 $ 5 $ 69 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (5) 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.07 % (0.03 %) Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 leverage capital 12.00 % 11.99 % 11.57 % 12.46 % 12.60 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.40 % 12.99 % 13.66 % 14.13 % 14.17 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.02 % 13.37 % 13.24 % 13.70 % 13.72 % Total risk-based capital 15.70 % 15.70 % 16.06 % 16.58 % 16.65 % (1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding wholesale-brokered and time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Annualized calculations. (6) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures include the following:

“Adjusted return on average assets” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.

“Adjusted cost of funds” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds.

“Adjusted cost of deposits” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits.

“Adjusted net interest margin” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

“Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets.

“Adjusted loans receivable to deposits” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes wholesale-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits.

The Company also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 982,184 $ 922,953 Total net income $ 3,274 $ 2,808 Less: fees earned on servicing wholesale-brokered deposits 36 78 Adjusted net income $ 3,238 $ 2,730 Adjusted return on average assets: 1.34 % 1.20 % Adjusted cost of funds: Total average deposits and borrowings $ 874,610 $ 872,979 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 854,358 $ 798,863 Total interest expense $ 1,618 $ 1,627 Less: interest expense on wholesale-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted interest expense $ 1,502 $ 1,192 Adjusted cost of funds: 0.71 % 0.61 % Adjusted cost on deposits: Total average deposits $ 859,516 $ 859,135 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits $ 839,264 $ 785,019 Interest expense on deposits $ 1,420 $ 1,436 Less: interest expense on wholesale-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted interest expense on interest bearing deposits $ 1,304 $ 1,001 Adjusted cost of deposits: 0.63 % 0.52 % Adjusted net interest margin: Total average interest earning assets $ 962,867 $ 958,547 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits held in cash 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average interest earning assets $ 942,615 $ 884,431 Total net interest income $ 10,186 $ 9,767 Less: interest income earned wholesale-brokered deposits held in cash 116 435 Plus: interest expense on wholesale-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted net interest income 10,186 9,767 Adjusted net interest margin: 4.38 % 4.48 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average assets $ 982,184 $ 922,953 Total noninterest expense $ 7,643 $ 7,662 Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: 3.12 % 3.37 %



