Stunned Salon - Need a Hair Makeover Hair Extensions reaches Beauty Industry Awards Finalists

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Midlands Beauty Industry Awards are back for a memorable celebration of the best professionals and businesses that operate in the region’s beauty sector.Need a Hair Makeover Hair Extensions and Hair loss Specialist Salons has reached the finals, which has made salon owner, Diane Shawe extremely happy, especially as they reached the finals in three categories for the Salon Awards 2019!The elegant ceremony will take place at The Holiday Inn in Birmingham City Centre. The crème de la crème of the beauty industry will gather together to celebrate individuals and establishments that work hard to ensure their customers receive excellent services and treatments.Diane's salon has worked hard to supply over 18 different hair extensions techniques, enhancement for hair loss to all hair types and ages. She states clients now want to get their hair challenges, nails, lashes and more done in one place.The awards seek to remark the growth of the beauty sector and recognise the achievements of the individuals working within it, from dentists and doctors to hair and beauty businesses, academies, teams and clinics. Prestigious accolades will be presented to those who improve our confidence by making us look beautiful, deliver exceptional customer service and work within businesses and practices where excellence is a standard.The black-tie event promises to be as glitzy and glam as the individuals and establishments it is celebrating, with a diverse range of awards up for grabs, in categories including; 5 Star Beauty Salon , Aesthetic Clinic of the Year, Cosmetic Clinic of the Year, Dental Practice of the Year and many more.A Spokesperson for The Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019, said:The awards will shine the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation for the beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve. The ceremony will provide a great platform to the beauty experts to showcase their brilliant work and reach potential clients, as for many the shortlisted contenders work as a guide; helping them to decide who they’ll trust to take care of their needs.With fierce competition this year, we would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests and deliver another enjoyable event.

