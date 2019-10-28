alphaDIRECT Advisors Reviews Nano One Materials’ Operations and Strategic Drivers in Overview Report

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, today announced that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, published an Overview Report covering Nano One Material Corporation. The report focuses on Nano One’s corporate structure, the world-wide lithium-ion cathode industry and target markets, together with key milestones, future opportunities, strategic drivers, financial highlights, peer comparison and risk assessment.

“The energy storage industry is growing at a rapid rate and is a critical technology behind a number of industries including electric vehicles, renewables, utilities, microgrids and consumer electronics. With the industry driving for lower costs and higher power densities, battery materials are a key consideration. With the cathode accounting for approximately 27% of the cost of a lithium-ion battery, we believe Nano One is uniquely positioned to enable battery manufactures and material suppliers to lower costs through a new and innovative cathode processing technology. Nano One has an extensive patent portfolio and proprietary process that is ready for commercial scale deployment. The company has already solidified joint development partnerships with Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain and a collaboration with the Chinese cathode producer, Pulead Technology Industry intended to jointly develop and optimize scaled-up LFP production. Furthermore, Nano One should have significant margin leverage as it intends to use a royalty model and is asset light,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Nano One Materials Corp.

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, including Pulead, Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain to advance its lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium manganese nickel (LMN) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications. Nano One’s pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One’s mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

