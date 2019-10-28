The global oatmeal market at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 in 2027

In Europe, since 2016, almost 70% of the cereals launched are oat-based. Although porridge launches are more active in the region as compared to other regions. With the approval of the EU for oat products, health claim in 2013 increased the demand for oatmeal across Central Europe.

Most of the oats consumed in Europe are produced within the region and imported across neighboring countries.



The availability, cost, nutrition, and convenience have a high impact on consumption and consumer behavior about oatmeal.Thus, propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the forecast period.



Other factors significantly impacting oatmeal market are concerns associated with food sustainability, environmental concerns, social norms, and other economic factors.Due to the change in disposable income, the trend of consumption of nutrition rich-value food products across all the countries has risen.



Change in income and rapid urbanization is another critical factor driving the oatmeal market.Oat production remains stagnant for the last ten years.



The European region is the largest producer of oats, and Canada is one of the largest exporters of oats. Mexico is the world’s second largest oat importer followed by Japan. The consumption of oatmeal is higher in the UK, Australia, and Canada. Apart from these countries, Poland, the US, Russia, Scandinavia are among the high consumption of oatmeal.



Regular rolled oats also called as "old fashioned" oats are steamed as whole oats grain to soften and then pressed using steel rollers, rolling them into flakes.Since they are rolled thinner, it results in reducing their cooking time and have more supple and substantial texture.



These oats are commonly used to prepare cookies, bread, and muffins, among others.Further, these oats are readily available at supermarkets and are one of the most common oatmeal.



On the other hand, quick oats are processed even more also and rolled into thinner flakes than regular rolled oats. Thus, they consume less cooking time than regular rolled oats.



South American oatmeal market includes countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America.Around 70% of hot cereals in South America since 2016 are oat based subsequently boosting the growth of the oatmeal market in the country.



Hot cereal launches in South American population prefer oat-based preparations.Also, the consumers’ interest in local ingredients, including cañihua grains and pendant amaranth, offers opportunities for manufacturers to launch an extensive range of hot cereals, discovering regional traditions as well as supporting local growers.



For instance, Quaker Oats a leading player in the oatmeal market, offers Oats with Andean Seeds oatmeal in Peru.It comprises of oats with cañihua grains, pendant amaranth, and powdered beans.



Also, in Chile, Quaker offers multi-Seed oat with linseed, chia, peanuts, red quinoa, and almonds. Such innovations, as per the preferred taste of the people, can be a lucrative opportunity for the oatmeal players in the region. In South America, Brazil is the largest market for South American oatmeal market. Also, the high obesity rate in the region is resulting in an increasing shift towards plant proteins in the region; thus, is projected to drive the growth of the oatmeal market demand during the forecast period.



In February 2018, Nestle SA launched its organic food line (including oatmeal) in the country to capture rising interest in organic and healthy products along with increasing its oatmeal market share in the country.The company has a distribution contract with supermarket chain Pão de Açucar for the new organic line.



Pão de Açucar is one of the major food retailers in Brazil.Whereas, Argentina is witnessing high growth in the middle-class population with raising awareness for healthy eating.



This is expected to bolster the market growth of Argentina oatmeal market in the coming years.

