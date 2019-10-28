CENTOGENE Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene B.V. (“Centogene” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 of its common shares. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 of its common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per common share, and Centogene expects to raise approximately $60 million at the midpoint of the range. Centogene has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CNTG.”



SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Baird and BTIG acting as co-managers.

Centogene intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for: (i) research and development in its pharmaceutical segment, including the development and clinical validation of biomarkers, as well as for growth of its partnership opportunities through sales and marketing investments; (ii) development of its knowledge-driven information platform, including investments in new information technology, artificial intelligence and other software solutions that improve its processes and enhance its data documentation and for the development of solutions driving precision medicine based treatments; and (iii) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 1-888-474-0200 or by e-mail at: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com . The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Centogene

Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. Centogene has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 2.0 billion weighted data points from over 450,000 patients representing 115 different countries as of August 31, 2019, or an average of over 500 data points per patient.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. Centogene believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of August 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 30 different rare diseases.

Contact:

Centogene

Sun Kim

Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer

investor.relations@centogene.com



