Cephalosporin Market by Generation, Type, Route of Drug Administration, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Cephalosporin Market by Generation (First-generation, Second-generation, Third-generation, Fourth-generation, and Fifth-generation), Type (Branded and Generics), Route of Drug Administration (Injection and Oral), and Application (Respiratory Tract Infection, Skin Infection, Ear Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, and Sexually Transmitted Infection): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Cephalosporin is a group of semisynthetic, broad-spectrum antibiotics that is majorly used to treat bacterial infections. It resembles penicillin and hence, is used as an alternative for patients who are allergic to penicillin. It is used in the treatment of a variety of clinical conditions, including pneumonia, skin infections, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis, otitis media, and gonorrhea.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the cephalosporin market include increase in R&D activities to develop highly efficient & safe drugs, upsurge in use of combination therapies, and rise in prevalence of pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea. Moreover, increased approvals of drugs and growth in awareness about various infections & antibiotic resistance propel the market growth. However, side effects associated with cephalosporin and development of drug-resistant bacterial strains impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in mergers and acquisition among key vendors and development of combination therapies in the untapped market are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market growth.

The global cephalosporin market is segmented on the basis of generation, type, route of drug administration, application, and region. Based on generation, the market is divided into first-generation cephalosporin, second-generation cephalosporin, third-generation cephalosporin, fourth-generation cephalosporin, and fifth-generation cephalosporin. By type, it is bifurcated into branded and generics. Depending on route of drug administration, it is classified into injection and oral. The applications covered in the study include respiratory tract infection, skin infection, ear infection, urinary tract infection, sexually transmitted infection, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.





Key Market Segments

• By Generation

o First-generation Cephalosporin

o Second-generation Cephalosporin

o Third-generation Cephalosporin

o Fourth-generation Cephalosporin

o Fifth-generation Cephalosporin

• By Type

o Branded

o Generics

• By Route of Drug Administration

o Injection

o Oral

• By Application

o Respiratory Tract Infection

o Skin Infection

o Ear Infection

o Urinary Tract Infection

o Sexually Transmitted Infection

o Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



Key market players

The key players operating in this market include

• Allergan Plc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Lupin Limited

• Sanofi

• Novartis International AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

