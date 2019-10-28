Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Hemodynamic, Neuromonitoring, Cardiac, Fetal & Neonatal, Respiratory, Multiparameter, Remote Patient, Weight, Temperature, and Urine Output Monitoring Devices), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Patient monitoring devices are used to observe vital parameters, such as heart rate and blood pressure of the patients. These devices, such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors, are increasingly used in hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers during minor & major surgeries and are expected to monitor the vital signs of multiple patients at the same time. The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at $21,127.3 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $32,435.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The report analyzes the patient monitoring devices market based on three segments, namely, product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, it is divided into nine segments—hemodynamic, neuromonitoring, cardiac, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, multiparameter, remote patient, weight, and temperature monitoring devices. Hemodynamic monitoring devices can be further segmented into blood glucose, cholesterol, blood gas & electrolyte analyzer, and blood pressure monitors. Neuromonitoring devices is further categorized into electroencephalograph devices, magnetoencephalography devices, intracranial pressure monitors, transcranial dopplers, and cerebral oximeters. Cardiac monitoring devices are further divided into electrocardiogram devices, Holter monitors, event monitors, and others (implantable loop recorders, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others). Fetal & neonatal monitoring devices are further categorized into ultrasound fetal doppler, internal fetal monitor, and intrauterine pressure catheters. Respiratory monitoring devices are further segmented into capnograph, spirometer, sleep apnea monitor, and pulse oximeter. Multiparameter monitoring devices are further categorized into high, mid, and low acuity. Based on end user, the market is categorized into three segments—hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global patient monitoring devices market is driven by increase in the geriatric population, growth in the prevalence of patients suffering from different lifestyle diseases, and rise in the adoption rate of remote patient monitoring devices. However, the cost associated with this technology and issues related to government regulations & reimbursements are expected to hamper the global market growth. With the advancements in wireless technology, these devices are used to remotely monitor the physiological parameters of the patients, such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, heart rate, and provide appropriate treatment to the patients.

The growth in competition has led to collaborations and product launches by key players in the patient monitoring devices market. Moreover, Nihon Kohden announced the launch of the advanced bedside monitor called BSM-3500. These monitors are designed to meet the needs of ambulatory surgery and specialty centers. BSM-3500 monitors help provide a range of standard monitoring facilities and many critical capabilities in low acuity settings.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

o Blood Glucose

o Cholesterol

o Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors

o Blood Pressure

• Neuromonitoring Devices

o Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

o Magnetoencephalograph (MEG) Devices

o Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

o Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)

o Cerebral Oximeters

• Cardiac Monitoring Devices

o Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

o Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

o Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

o Event Monitors

• Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

o Ultrasound Fetal Dopplers

o Internal Fetal Monitors

• Respiratory Monitoring Devices

o Capnographs

o Anesthesia Monitors

o Spirometers

o Pulse Oximeters

o Sleep Apnea Monitoring Devices

• Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

o High Acuity

o Mid Acuity

o Low Acuity

• Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

• Weight Monitoring Devices

• Temperature Monitoring Devices



By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Home Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o Venezuela

o Republic of South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA



