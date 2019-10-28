WashREIT Signs Extended Lease Agreement with World Bank

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) (the “Company” or “WashREIT”) has renewed and extended its lease with the World Bank at 1776 G Street NW through December 31, 2025. The existing lease is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2020. The renewal includes an initial term of 5-years with two 5-year renewal options. Separately, the World Bank requested, and the Company granted, a one-time purchase right for the building, which expires prior to the end of 2019.



“The World Bank renewal reduces our 2020 commercial lease expirations by nearly 50 percent, which supports our plan to stabilize and strengthen future cash flows," said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO of WashREIT. “We have reduced our 2020 commercial expirations by over 70 percent since we announced our 2019 Strategic Capital Allocation Plan, and as a result, we are better positioned to drive future growth.”

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 46 properties includes approximately 4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,658 multifamily apartment units. These 46 properties consist of 17 office properties, 8 retail centers and 21 multifamily properties. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3 billion as of September 30, 2019. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

