Mizuho Continues to Build Out its Equity Research Coverage with Senior REIT Analyst Omotayo Okusanya

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Omotayo Okusanya, as Managing Director, senior equity research analyst, who, along with Haendel St. Juste, Managing Director, senior equity research analyst, will lead the coverage team for the REITs sector. With Okusanya, coverage will expand to the major sub-sectors within the REITs universe and will include office, industrial, healthcare, data centers, self-storage, retail, triple net lease and multi-family alongside homebuilders. Okusanya is based in New York and reports to Head of Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.



“Real estate is an important sector globally with relationships across our firm,” said Gilbertson. “Omotayo’s industry relationships stretch back nearly twenty years with both corporate and institutional buyside clients. His experience analyzing REIT companies across economic cycles, and in both the equity and debt markets, will greatly enhance the insights we seek to deliver on a daily basis.”

Okusanya joins Mizuho from Jefferies where he initiated the REIT equity research franchise and built it to nearly 60 covered companies. He has received citations for excellence from Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team and Forbes Magazine’s Best Brokerage Analysts, among others. Omotayo has also served as senior REIT analyst at UBS Investment Bank, in Strategic Planning roles at Bertelsmann, and in Audit at PWC LLP.

Okusanya holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from Rutgers University in Accounting and Computer Science.

