The global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 11,204.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,034.37 in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12. 2% from 2019-2027. The key factors that are driving the growth of the significant increase in the prevalence of genetic diseases among infants, supportive government for promoting the use of prenatal and newborn testing and increasing birth rate are boosting the market over the years.

New York, Oct. 28, 2019

In addition, the growth opportunities in emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb.The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence.



The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality.There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants.



Moreover, these diseases are also responsible for infant mortality across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2016, an estimated 7.9 million infants across the world are born with genetic defects. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), birth defects affects every 1 in 33 babies born in the US. On the other hand, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome affects 1 in 691 babies born in the US, as per the CDC’s data in 2017. Thus, the high prevalence of genetic diseases among infants account for the increasing demands for prenatal and newborn genetic tests, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market was segmented by product, disease indication, and end user.The product segment was further divided as diagnostic and screening.



On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into the cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, Down syndrome, phenylketonuria, and other diseases.Based on the end user, the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, other end users.



The hospitals and clinics held a major market share among the end user segment as they are the primary healthcare centres for all patients.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market are World Health Organization, UAE Genetic Diseases Association, Centre for Arab Genomic Studies, National Health Service (NHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Human Genome Research Institute (US), Florida Department of Health and others.

