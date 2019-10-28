China End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) and Dismantling Industry Report,2018-2022

Automobile ownership has been climbing steadily in China over the recent years, at a CAGR of 15. 2% between 2010 and 2017, and it will continue to rise in the upcoming five years, up to estimated 313. 1 million units in 2022, despite a decline in both production and sales in 2018.

As automobile ownership increases in China, more vehicles are due to be scrapped. As estimated, there were a total of 7.3 million end-of-life vehicles (ELV) in China in 2017, with a scrap rate of 4%, but a mere 30% of them were recycled. In the first eleven months of 2018, 1.469 million ELVs were recycled in China, 15.1% more than in the same period of 2017, with the full-year recycling rate expectedly ranging at 20.0%.



Among 650 to 700 Chinese car dismantling firms for the moment, most are small sized with low annual recycling rate of ELV and scattered resources, though their dismantling networks already take shape. As yet, big players are Shenzhen GEM High-Tech, Jiangsu Huahong Technology, Miracle Automation, Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead, Tus-Sound Environmental Resources and Beijing Capital.



Despite China boasts a huge number of ELVs, its scrap rate remains far lower than the level of 6% to 8% in the developed countries, and a mere 0.5%-1% vehicles out of automobile ownership are recycled compared with a staggering 5%-7% in developed nations. That’s largely because ELV subsidies are directly given to vehicle owners but in small amount, and professional dismantling firms buy their cars at a low price due to weak profitability, which leads to an influx of scrapped cars to the black market which offers a higher price.



The forthcoming new version of the Measures on Management of ELV Recycling, a policy allowing recycling and remanufacturing of “five automotive assemblies” (engine assembly, steering assembly, transmission assembly, front and rear axles, and frame), will promote market growth. With the subsequent issuance of related rules, the ELV and dismantling industry is hopefully to boom, with output value hitting RMB43.43 billion and recycling rate at 24.5% in 2022.



China End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) and Dismantling Industry Report, 2018-2022 highlights the following:

Global ELV and dismantling industry (overview, development in main countries, and typical companies);

China renewable resource industry (policy, status quo, import and export, market segments, and forecast);

China ELV and dismantling industry (policy, upstream sectors, overview, market size, competitive pattern, and summary and forecast);

14 Chinese ELV and dismantling firms (operation, gross margin, ELV business, and development strategy).

