The global histology and cytology market size is expected to reach USD 30.6 billion by 2026. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer coupled with growing adoption of cytological test due to its high reliability and less invasive nature as compared to biopsy is likely to drive the growth.



Furthermore, rising number of well-equipped clinical laboratories in developing countries and favorable reimbursement for cancer screening and laboratory tests are likely to positively affect market growth. Advancements in cytology and histology save the time for pathologists, making the service more cost-effective.



Technological advancements and launch of new products are the high impact rendering drivers for the histology and cytology market.In March 2018, Roche launched VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner.



It is a high-speed slide scanner for digital pathology.The scanner reduces workflow errors and improves image quality.



In March 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company received approval from the U.S. FDA for its automated cervical cancer screening systems, namely BD Totalys MultiProcessor and BD Totalys SlidePrep. These instruments are used for gynecological specimen preparation.



In February 2014, Roche launched a new test for cervical cancer screening, Automated CINtec PLUS cytology test, which improves detection of cervical precancer. In March 2018, BD Life Sciences-Diagnostic Systems launched BD SurePath, a liquid-based cytology test in India for screening and detection of cervical cancer, precancerous lesions, and other cytological categories.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Cytology testing led the market in 2018, attributed to high disease prevalence and adoption of the test for cervix screening. The segment is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period due to the recent entry of various tests and advantages over histology such as faster analysis and cost-effectiveness

• The U.S. histology and cytology market was the largest in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to higher awareness about screening and higher healthcare expenditure as compared to the developing countries

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing investment by several clinics in the region, growing healthcare expenditure, and adoption of screening tests

• Some of the key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Life Technologies Corporation; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and Trivitron Healthcare.

