The global fluid dispensing systems market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 56.08 billion by 2025 It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing usage in electrical and electronics for semiconductor packaging and circuit board assembly is projected to drive the demand for Fluid Dispensing Systems (FDS).



The continuous evolution in dispensing systems manufacturing techniques has resulted in a continuously improving and widening application scenario for these systems as compared to their traditional counterparts. Fluid dispensing systems are primarily responsible for the controlled flow of liquids such as solvents, inks, and glues for diverse applications including medical devices and electrical and electronics assembly.



The fluid dispensing systems market is anticipated to benefit substantially from the revolutionized automotive industry across the globe.Rising need for dispensing liquids in manufacturing of machine parts such as wheel bearings, engine parts, oil seals, and motor is expected to propel demand.



The systems help improve production efficiency while reducing the chance for errors, which is a key factor fueling the market.



On the basis of product, the FDS market is segmented into flux, lubricant, solder paste, adhesives and sealants, conformal coatings, and others. In terms of revenue, the adhesives and sealants was valued at USD 11.60 billion in 2018. The segment is projected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into electrical and electronics assembly, medical devices, transportation, construction, and others. Electrical and electronics assembly was the dominant application segment and accounted for 34.18% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising consumer disposable income and preferences towards miniaturized and pocket friendly devices at an affordable cost.



• The U.S. fluid dispensing system market revenue is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. U.S. is among the largest consumers of FDS. The growth in import of machine is majorly compelled by growing demand from electronics, transportation and medical device industries, owing to government regulations that encourage and support lower resource wastage that contribute to cost and energy savings

• Germany, in terms of revenue, is projected to reach over USD 7.18 billion over the forecast period. Growing demand for bio-based lubricants in transportation industry owing to regulatory intervention promoting sustainable and renewable products has generated high demand for controlled applicators and robotic dispensing system

• China is the largest market for fluid dispensing system in Asia Pacific and is anticipated to reach USD 10.29 billion in 2025. The country having largest population in the world and high growth in automotive and electronics industries, is anticipated to hold the largest share of the regional market.

• Some of the key market players are Graco, Protec Co. Ltd.; Fisnar Inc.; Speedline Technologies; Techcon Systems; Henline Adhesive Equipment Corp.; and GPD Global Inc.

