Structural Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Non-residential (Industrial, Commercial, Offices, Institutional), Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application,, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763729/?utm_source=GNW



The global structural steel market is expected to reach USD 140.4 billion by 2025 It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing construction spending in emerging economies is projected to drive the demand for structural steel.



Strong economic growth in several economies has led to high investment in construction of public infrastructure such as hospitals, bridges, housing societies, and offices.As per the reports of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), China and India witnessed around USD 136 billion and USD 40 billion worth Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) respectively, in 2017.



Rising need for housing in these countries is driving investments in construction sector.



Another factor driving the structural steel market is strict norms and regulations associated with Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions.Structural steel is considered as one of the green materials as it minimizes impact of natural disasters.



Steel products can be recycled again and again which helps reduce energy consumption.The industry is leading in terms of recycling and has recovery rate of more than 90%.



In the recent past, this sector has developed various technologies resulting in reduction of greenhouse gases.



South Asia is anticipated to exhibit ample potential for application of structural steel in industrial building.The entry of international players is anticipated to create revenue as well as employment opportunities in emerging economies including India and Maldives.



Numerous government initiatives for the development of projects such as Smart Cities, have contributed significantly to growth of construction sector in the past few years.



Use of advanced software is projected to augment growth of the market over the forecast period.These software help design structural analysis programs for various applications.



This analysis involves complex and time consuming calculations. Software such as SemiComp Member Design and FERPINTA Member Calculator help design truss structures, hollow structural applications, long span roofs, bracing applications, and footbridges.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of revenue, non-residential application is anticipated to reach USD 75.5 billion by 2025

• In terms of revenue, commercial sub-segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period

• Industrial segment in non-residential application led the global structural steel market with a global market share of 44.36 % in 2018

• North America is anticipated to reach 12,840.5 kilotons by 2025

• In terms of revenue, Central and South America is projected to witness a significant CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

• Some of the key companies present in the market are Arcelor Mittal S.A., Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd., Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation, Baogang Group, Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd. and Baosteel Group Corporation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763729/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.