Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market was valued at $ 304.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% to reach $ 831.96 million by 2024

on account of increasing demand for connected vehicles. Automotive cybersecurity protects system of the vehicle from any kind of cyberattacks. Additionally, technological advancements such as self-driving vehicles and connected cars, require internet for the proper functioning of the application and transformation of information.

Sharing of information through internet disclose the data to cyberattacks, thereby further driving automotive cyber security market in the region. Global automotive cybersecurity market was valued around $ 1.3 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at the CAGR of over 19.38% during forecast period.

Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market can be segmented based on the vehicle type, security, solution and application.In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.



In 2018, passenger car segment witnessed the extensive adoption of automotive cybersecurity due to increasing implementation of technologies such as voice recognition, navigation, infotainment services, among others.Based on the security, the market can be segmented into endpoint security, wireless network security and cloud security.



Cloud security segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market through 2024 owing to increasing demand for accuracy in connectivity and reducing incidences of hacking.

Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market is growing at an impressive rate on account of growing production and sales of vehicles and increasing per capita income.In terms of regional analysis, the market for automotive cybersecurity has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia.



China is the major markets of automotive cybersecurity which can be attributed to the government initiatives towards the use of environment-friendly vehicles and expansion of leading OEMs and suppliers in the country.



Major companies operating in Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market recorded high sale volumes in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well. List of major players operating in Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market include Denso Corp., Argus Cyber Security Ltd. (a Continental AG company), Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Symantec Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., TowerSec Inc. (a Harman International Industries Inc. company), Vector Informatik GmbH, Trillium Secure, Inc. etc. Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players in automotive cybersecurity market to magnify their customer base and expand sales & distribution networks.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.

• To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market based on vehicle type, security, solution, application and country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.

Some of the leading players in Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity market include Denso Corp., Argus Cyber Security Ltd. (a Continental AG company), Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Symantec Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., TowerSec Inc. (a Harman International Industries Inc. company), Vector Informatik GmbH, Trillium Secure, Inc., etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in automotive cybersecurity market in Asia-Pacific.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive cybersecurity providers

• OEM manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive cybersecurity market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, automotive cybersecurity provider, distributors and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Market, By Security:

o Wireless Network Security

o Endpoint Security

o Cloud Security

• Market, By Solution:

o Hardware

o Software

o Professional

• Market, By Application:

o Infotainment

o Telematics

o Safety Systems

o Communication

o On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Infotainment

• Market, By Country:

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Indonesia

o Australia

o New Zealand



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

