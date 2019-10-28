Europe smart stadium market was valued at $ 1764.48 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% to reach $ 5787.4 million by 2024

owing to increasing number of international and national sporting events and strict security regulations by sports governing bodies. Smart stadium has numerous advantages such as efficient fan management system, information related to parking availability, seat upgrades, concessions, and updates and stats on mobile phone.

Moreover, technological advancements and growing sports popularity are expected to drive the region’s smart stadium market during forecast period. Moreover, Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing implementation of digital technologies by stadium owners is further driving the smart stadium market of Europe.



Smart stadium market in the region can be segmented based on software and service.Based on software, the market can be segmented into digital content management, building automation, event management, stadium & public security and others.



Stadium and Public security segment dominates Europe smart stadium market as the stadium owners are more inclined towards securing the public and thus making crowd management easier and more efficient.Moreover, the region has strict regulations regarding public security.



Digital content management register significant growth during the coming years, backed by increasing inclination of stadium owners towards sharing digital content with users so that they can avail benefits and offers. On the basis of service, deployment & integration segment accounts for the largest market share, as it helps to streamline business applications by integrating various models of the day-to-day operations.

Increasingly strict norms by sports governing bodies and technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the market in coming years. In terms of regional analysis, the market for smart stadium has been segmented into Germany, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland and Russia.



Major companies operating in the region’s smart stadium market recorded high sales volume in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.List of major players operating in the region include Huawei Technology Co.



Ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Johnson Controls International plc , NTT Communications Corporation , Honeywell International Inc, Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd., Intechnology Plc., GP Smart Stadium, and Schneider Electric SE. Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players in smart stadium market to magnify their customer base and expand sales & distribution networks.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in smart stadium market in Europe.

The analyst calculated Europe smart stadium market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



