The global polyphenols market size is expected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about effectiveness of polyphenols in treating diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol, and cancer, along with rising number of applications in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, is anticipated to drive product demand over the forecast period.



Polyphenols extracted from grape seed have antioxidant properties, which play a significant role in beauty products and nutritional skin supplements.These antioxidants bind to the skin collagen and stimulate flexibility, elasticity, and cell health, thus resulting in youthful skin.



Rising awareness of herbal products instead of synthetic drugs, coupled with increasing demand for anti-aging products, is expected to boost demand for polyphenols.



Technological advancements enable manufacturers to enhance the benefits of polyphenols in curing various diseases. Moreover, development of cost-effective technology to extract polyphenols from plants, herbs, fruits, and vegetables for human and animal consumption is expected boost market growth over the coming years.



Grape seed polyphenols dominated the global polyphenols market in 2018.Grape seed extract has essential therapeutic properties, including managing poor circulation, nerve damage, cholesterol, macular degeneration, anticancer, and atherosclerosis.



According to the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA), grape seed is more effective than chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer. Grape seed extracts are anticipated to experience high demand on account of surging consumption in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare industries.



In terms of volume, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market, followed by North America.China, India, South Korea, and Japan are anticipated to witness major product demand in the coming years on account of increasing health awareness among the growing diet-conscious population, seeking functional benefits in every kind of food they consume.



Surging population and awareness about polyphenol benefits on human health are expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific.



North America is anticipated to emerge as the second-largest regional market owing to increasing disposable income of consumers, resulting in growing consumption of healthy food and beverages in countries such as U.S. and Canada. Changing demographics and lifestyles, rising health concerns, favorable research studies, and technological developments are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• In terms of revenue, the grape seed product segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period

• In terms of volume, the functional beverages application segment dominated the market with a share of 36.4% in 2018

• In U.S., development of preventive healthcare and government focus on improving the national health standard are some of the significant factors contributing to industry growth

• Some of the key industry participants present in the market are Cargill, Inc.; Chr. Hansen; Ajinomoto; Archer Daniels Midland (ADM); HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG; Indena S.p.A.; Martin Bauer Group; and Frutarom Ltd.

