Africa solar water pump market was valued at $ 6.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% to reach $ 18 million by 2024

The country registered substantial growth in terms of number of new installations, predominantly attributed to decreasing prices of PV panels and government subsidy over the past few years. A solar-powered pump is a pump running on electricity generated by photovoltaic panels or the radiated thermal energy available from collected sunlight as opposed to grid electricity or diesel run water pumps.

Easy finance by NGOs and government banks is boosting the confidence of small-scale farmers, which is further propelling growth in Africa solar water pump market.

In terms of type, Africa solar pumps market is categorized into submersible and surface. During the forecast period, lower capacity submersible pumps are anticipated to account for majority of the market share on the back of increasing diesel price and poor availability of grid electricity in the agriculture fields.

Based on countries, Africa solar pumps market is categorized into Morocco; Ethiopia; Kenya; South Africa and Egypt. In Morocco, NAMA program supports new installation of solar water pumps in agriculture fields owing to which the country’s solar pump market is anticipated to grow at a swift rate during the forecast period.

The key players in Africa solar pumps market are CRI Pumps, Grundfos, Cedar Solar, Lorentz, Franklin Electric Pumps, Sun Culture, among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Africa solar pumps market

• To forecast Africa solar pumps market based on type, capacity, application, and country

• To identify drivers and challenges for Africa solar pumps market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Africa solar pumps market

• To conduct pricing analysis for Africa solar pumps market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players in the Africa solar pumps market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of solar pump manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major solar pump manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated Africa solar pumps market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Solar pump manufacturers

• Solar pump suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Solar pump end user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to solar pumps market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Africa solar pumps market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o Submersible

o Surface

• Market, By Capacity

o Below 5 HP

o 5-8 HP

o Above 5 HP

• Market, By Application

o Irrigation

o Drinking Water

o Industrial

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o Morocco

o Ethiopia

o Kenya

o South Africa

o Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Africa solar pumps market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

