Axial Spondyloarthritis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary Axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) is a condition characterized by predominant inflammation in the spine and/or sacroiliac joints, with inflammatory back pain and stiffness that may be improved with exercise.

Based on sacroiliac changes on conventional radiographs, AxSpA is classified into radiographic (r-AxSpA) or nonradiographic (nr-AxSpA) depending on the presence or absence of radiographic changes at the sacroiliac joints.



Patients traditionally classified as ankylosing spondylitis (AS) would be considered as r-AxSpA. Some of nr-AxSpA progress to AS and some do not (Sieper et al., 2002; Kiltz et al., 2012; Wallis et al., 2013). AS has a genetic association with the HLA-B27 risk allele (Sieper et al., 2002; Dean et al., 2014).



Epidemiologists selected nationally representative population-based studies that provided data for the diagnosed prevalence of AxSpA in the 7MM. Epidemiological analysis provides country-specific forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of AS and nr-AxSpA in the 7MM during 2018-2028 using two different approaches: forecast based on data obtained through primary market research (PMR) (base scenario), and forecast based on data obtained from secondary research (alternate scenario).



The following data describes diagnosed prevalent cases of AS and nr-AxSpA in the 7MM using base scenario, where the forecast is based on data obtained from PMR. In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of AS will increase from 1,393,906 cases in 2018 to 1,788,563 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.83% and the diagnosed prevalent cases of nr-AxSpA will increase from 1,003,767 cases in 2018 to 1,328,882 cases in 2028, at an AGR of 3.24%.



