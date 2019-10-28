The seed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025

The global seed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 55. 4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 86. 0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7. 6%. Factors such as increasing application of cereals & grains in the feed, food, and biofuels industry alongside growing technological advancements such as the adoption of hybridization and genetically modified seeds are propelling the growth of the seeds industry.

Cereals & grains is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Cereals & grains is projected to hold the largest seed market share since it is consumed on a large scale as a staple food.It is also being used in the food processing and feed industries.



Some of the large producers such as China, India, US, and Brazil are catering to the growing international demand for cereal crops such as rice and corn. Increase in adoption of genetically modified seeds in corn is also one of the key factors for the growth of the cereals & grains segment.



The conventional segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By type, the seeds industry is segmented into conventional and genetically modified.With the increasing popularity of organic foods, the demand for conventional seeds is growing in the market.



Many companies are looking at making effective use of hybrids which would be able to provide similar characteristic traits as genetically modified seeds.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the seed market.



In 2019, North America is estimated to account for the largest market.Countries such as the US and Canada are among the major seed producers in the world.



The region is also a host to some leading players in the seeds business such as Monsanto (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), and Land O’ Lakes (US).



