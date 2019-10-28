Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market: About this market This wet tissue and wipe market analysis considers sales from personal care, household, and industrial, commercial, and institutional applications.

Our study also finds the sales of wet tissue and wipe in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the personal care segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising health-consciousness among consumers coupled with demand for eco-friendly, natural, and chemical-free wet tissues will play a significant role in the personal care segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global wet tissue and wipe market report looks at factors such as product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension, growing concerns regarding hygiene, and increasing R&D investments by vendors. However, the availability of counterfeit products, concerns regarding disposal of wet wipes, and stringent government regulations on wet wipes may hamper the growth of the wet tissue and wipe industry over the forecast period.



Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market: Overview

Growing concerns regarding hygiene

Factors such as recommendations by dermatologists and social media and other promotional activities have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene. This has significantly increased the demand for personal care products such as wet tissues and wipes to maintain skin health. Apart from maintaining hygiene, wet tissues and wipes also exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. To capitalize on this growing demand, vendors are introducing wet tissues and wipes for both male and female skin types. Several vendors are introducing eco-friendly wet tissues and wipes made of organic and natural materials to improve sales. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global wet tissue and wipe market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes

The rapid growth of the consumer products market has led to opportunities for vendors to innovate their product offerings and packaging. This has led to the introduction of innovative and upgraded products in the market and has helped vendors build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers. For instance. Johnson &Johnson’s umbrella brand, Clean & Clear, offers multipurpose wet facial wipes for purposes such as cleansing, moisturization, makeup removal, and maintaining skin softness. The increase in demand for multi-functional wet wipes will drive the growth of global wet tissue and wipe the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global wet tissue and wipe market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wet tissues and wipe manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group

Also, the wet tissue and wipe market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

