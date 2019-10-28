Global Plastic Pallets Market: About this market This plastic pallets market analysis considers sales from both HDPE and PP material. Our study also finds the sales of plastic pallets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Pallets Market by Material and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824484/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the HDPE segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand for exceptionally durable, reliable, and hygienic plastic pallets will play a significant role in the HDPE segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plastic pallets market report looks at factors such as benefits associated with the use of plastic pallets, high applications in the shipping and load handling sector, and emerging markets in APAC act as market enablers. However, regulatory norms and standards on the use of plastic pallets, variation in crude oil prices, and challenges faced by logistics and shipping industries may hamper the growth of the plastic pallets industry over the forecast period.



Global Plastic Pallets Market: Overview

Benefits associated with the use of plastic pallets

End-users are increasing the preference for plastic pallets over wooden or metal pallets. This is because plastic pallets offer lower shipping costs as they are lighter and easy to transport. Plastic pallets do not break or develop cracks, thereby resulting in higher durability. They are safer to handle as they do not have sharp edges and can accommodate several types of goods. Moreover, plastic pallets offer better space efficiency when they are stacked. Many such benefits offered by plastic pallets will lead to the expansion of the global plastic pallets market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

RFID tags for tracking plastic pallets

The efficiency of logistics and warehouse operations plays a crucial role in determining the material handling and transportation cost in a supply chain. The use of cost-effective and time-saving material handling equipment is of utmost importance to improve operational efficiency. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking tags for plastic pallets are one of the optimum solutions that help in the optimization of container packaging and logistic operations. RFID tags improve the automation level of the tracking process in inventory management and warehousing. RFID tags used for plastic pallet tracking are being designed to meet individual business requirements. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global plastic pallets market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic pallets manufacturers, that include Brambles Ltd., Bulk-Flow LLC, DIC Corp., Greif Inc., Groupe PGS, LOSCAM, Nefab AB, Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, and Vierhouten Groep BV

Also, the plastic pallets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824484/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.