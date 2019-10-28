The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the projected period.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS The increasing demands from various sectors are benefiting the players in the market. Freightgate Inc. , At&T Inc. , Gt Nexus, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc.

, Eurotech S.P.A., Google Inc., Dynatrace Llc, etc. are among the key players of the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC.

2. AT&T INC.

3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

4. DYNATRACE LLC

5. EUROTECH S.P.A.

6. FREIGHTGATE INC.

7. GOOGLE INC.

8. GT NEXUS (ACQUIRED BY INFOR)

9. INFOSYS LIMITED

10. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

11. ORACLE

12. SAP

13. SECURERF

14. PTC (THING WORX PLATFORM)

15. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES



