The global water and gas valves market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

Global Water and Gas Valves Market: About this market This water and gas valves market analysis considers sales from the oil and gas industry and water and wastewater treatment industry end-users.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water and Gas Valves Market by Type, End-users, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824487/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of milk chocolates in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the oil and gas industry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as plain design and ability to perform complex functions will play a significant role in the oil and gas industry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global water and gas valves market report looks at factors such as increasing PPP investments in water and wastewater treatment plants, expansion of oil terminals, and environmental regulations. However, lack of stability in crude oil prices, fluctuating raw material prices, and the presence of counterfeit valves may hamper the growth of the water and gas valves industry over the forecast period.



Global Water and Gas Valves Market: Overview

Expansion of oil terminals

The global oil and gas industry is witnessing growth due to the expansion of oil terminals across mid-stream and downstream activities to support the oil and gas supply chain. This is driving the need for strong pipeline infrastructure, which in turn, will boost the demand for valves and fluid handling systems in the oil and gas industry. Companies are venturing into hydrocarbon exploration projects. This is further increasing the need for pipelines to transport oil and gas that can be ramped up or shut down at any time. Such developments will lead to the expansion of the global water and gas valves market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Gradual recovery in upstream activities

The oil and gas industry represents one of the critical end-users of valves, where they are used for controlling the flow of heavy and viscous crude oil, processed petroleum products, and other feedstock. The ability of valves, such as control valves and multi-turn valves, to efficiently control the flow of highly viscous fluids makes them indispensable in the oil and gas industry. With the rise in crude oil prices, the onshore rig utilization has grown considerably in many countries over the past year, indicating a growth in E&P activities, which is driving the demand for valves from the upstream oil and gas industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global water and gas valves market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water and gas valves manufacturers, that include Alfa Laval AB, CRANE Co., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Also, the water and gas valves market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824487/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.