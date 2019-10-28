Global Contract Cleaning Services Market: About this market This contract cleaning services market analysis considers sales from commercial, industrial, and residential end-users.

Our study also finds the sales of contract cleaning services in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for cleaning services from commercial office buildings and healthcare organizations will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global contract cleaning services market report looks at factors such as an increase in number of residential buildings, rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability, and the growing number of office spaces. However, low penetration rate in developing economies, slowdown in industrial sector growth, and fragmented nature of the market may hamper the growth of the contract cleaning services industry over the forecast period.



Global Contract Cleaning Services Market: Overview

Rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability

Organizations across the world are increasingly focusing on creating a healthier work environment for employees to enhance their productivity. Moreover, companies are increasingly outsourcing their cleaning services as it offers advantages such as ease of management and cost-effectiveness. The use of contract cleaning services also helps organizations to adopt a holistic approach to keep their offices cleaner, healthier, and greener. This rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability will lead to the expansion of the global contract cleaning services market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Adoption of green cleaning products

The adoption of green cleaning products is identified as one of the critical contract cleaning services market trends contributing to market growth. Chemicals like carcinogens, hormone disruptors, and allergens present in cleaning products are harmful to individuals as well as the environment. Thus, the demand for green cleaning products is increasing as they are cost-effective and do not lead to environmental pollution. Moreover, green cleaning services involve the use of cleaning products that are derived from natural essential oils and are non-toxic and biodegradable. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global contract cleaning services market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract cleaning services manufacturers, that include ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas FM Ltd., Cleaning Services Group, Inc., EXTRA CLEAN, ISS AS, Jani-King International Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.,Sodexo Group, and The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.

Also, the contract cleaning services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

