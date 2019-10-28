Global Medical Education Market: About this market This medical education market analysis considers sales from both blended learning and online learning methods. Our study also finds the sales of medical education in APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America.

In 2018, the blended learning segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the integration of augmented reality and virtual reality in blended learning will play a significant role in the blended learning segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical education market report looks at factors such as growth in a number of online medical education programs, the advent of visual technologies in medical education, and the rise in organic growth. However, threat from open-source and free education resources, high costs for developing e-learning content, and the increasing cost of medical education may hamper the growth of the medical education industry over the forecast period.



Global Medical Education Market: Overview

Growth in the number of online medical education programs

The popularity of online medical courses is increasing significantly among both students and universities that offer medical degrees. The growing demand for online courses is attributed to the numerous benefits provided by online learning compared to traditional education. The availability of online medical courses allows students to schedule and complete modules as per their convenience. .

Furthermore, online courses provide learners with opportunities to discuss topics with mentors or peers on discussion forums. Moreover, vendors are leveraging smartphones and are creating mobile applications to increase their customer base. This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global medical education market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

Gamification in Medical Education

Gamification is gaining immense popularity in the education industry and is expected to be one of the key trends in the medical education sector during the forecast period. Gamification allows students to learn in a practical environment. Furthermore, gamification methods, such as online quizzes, are considered more engaging because of their interactive learning techniques. Institutes such as the University of Eastern Finland have already started promoting gamification in their medical education courses. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global medical education market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical education manufacturers, that include Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University.

Also, the medical education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

