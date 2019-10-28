Valorus Mobile Wallet Fintech Solution Announces Partnership with WorkConnect In the Labor Management Space

Allowing WorkConnect to offer a fully branded robust suite of banking and commerce services to its labor supply chain customers

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valorus , the technology company that helps enterprise-level organizations expand their brand into financial services, announced today its partnership with WorkConnect, marking Valorus’ entrance into the labor supply chain marketplace. Valorus is a joint venture between Carnegie Technologies and Unified Signal to offer private label fintech services to the enterprise market.



WorkConnect is a cloud-based labor supply chain platform providing a suite of integrated enterprise applications for large and small enterprise clients to source, track, schedule and pay its hourly workforce.

The announcement was made today at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas, the world's biggest event covering payments and financial services innovation for connected commerce at the intersection of mobile, retail, marketing services, data and technology.

“The Valorus white label solution will enable WorkConnect to deliver to our enterprise clients and their workforces a robust platform of financial applications much more quickly and easily than we could otherwise achieve,” said Chris O'Neill, CEO of WorkConnect.

Valorus builds on Unified Signal’s 15 years of experience in delivering a robust mobile wallet suite to its customers and combines that with Carnegie Technologies’ experience in delivering new technology products and services to the enterprise market.

“Valorus has been designed to give clients a strong competitive edge by removing the complexities and hurdles of offering financial services,” said Paris Holt, CEO of Valorus Technologies. “We’re pleased to be able to offer WorkConnect and their clients one of the strongest, safest, and most secure mobile wallet and virtual banking solutions available today.”

About Valorus

Valorus is a joint venture between Carnegie Technologies, an umbrella company incubating and delivering innovative products and services and creating new markets in the technology landscape, including Fintech, IoT, Satellite, Communications, Mobile Entertainment, Music Streaming and more; and Unified Signal, which has delivered services to more than 2 million customers and has enabled more than 150 brands to launch a variety of offerings over the past 20 years. The Valorus white label fintech solution provides companies with an enterprise-grade fintech platform that is secure, cost-efficient and easy to use. The suite is interoperable with virtually all global payment platforms via the Valorus MCN (Mobile Clearinghouse Network), making it a highly cost effective option for consumers looking to manage their money online.

