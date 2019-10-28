DZS Appoints Senior Vice President of Americas Sales and Business Development

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif. , Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI, the “Company” or “DZS”), a global leader in network access solutions for service providers and enterprise networks, today announced Mitchell Fleming as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales and Business Development.



Mitch joins DZS with a wealth of broadband industry experience and has successfully led the sales growth of several networking companies. Previously, Mitch held a number of high profile sales leadership roles as VP of Sales at Adtran, Calix and Cyan (acquired by Ciena). Mitch holds a Bachelor of Arts with honors in pre-law and sociology from the University of California, Berkeley.

“Mitch is a dynamic business leader with extensive experience dealing with high-growth organizations. With a proven track record of architecting short and long-term business plans, leading strategic initiatives and delivering results, we are excited to have Mitch leading the America’s growth initiative.” said Yung Kim, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

About DZS

DZS is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include commercial acceptance of the Company’s products; competition in the communications equipment market; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Media Contact



DASAN Zhone Solutions

Tel: +1 510.777.7386

Fax: +1 510.777.7001

E: marketing@dasanzhone.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.