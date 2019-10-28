Global GIS software market to reach $7.86 Billion by 2025, Claims Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of GIS for management of facilities, integration of GIS and mainstream technologies for obtaining business intelligence, and increase in demand for GIS software for development of smart cities drive the growth of the global GIS software market. Based on region, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global GIS software market garnered $3.24 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $7.86 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Rise in adoption of GIS for management of facilities, integration of GIS and mainstream technologies for obtaining business intelligence, and increase in demand for GIS software for development of smart cities drive the growth of the global GIS software market. However, high cost and availability of open-source GIS software restrain the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, adoption of advanced technologies including AR, VR, and IoT, advent of technologies such as geospatial AI, and 4D GIS software development created new pathways in the market.

Based on type, the desktop GIS segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. This segment being the most commonly utilized GIS solution, it is equipped with all the basic functionalities of GIS, which enabled it to become the crucial driving factor for its growth. On the other hand, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period . The report also provides analysis on developer GIS, server GIS, and mobile GIS.

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment held for nearly one-fifth of the total share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. On the other hand, the agriculture segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.44% from 2018 to 2025.

The leading market players discussed in the research include,

Autodesk

Trimble

SuperMap

Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

ESRI

Caliper

Pitney Bowes

General Electric Co.

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

Bentley System.



