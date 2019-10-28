Livongo Integrates Access to Telehealth in Support of People Living with Chronic Conditions

/EIN News/ -- Connects with leading telehealth companies to make it easier for Members to access virtual acute and primary care clinicians

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced at the HLTH 2019 Conference being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, that it has teamed with MDLIVE and Doctor On Demand to enable access to virtual acute and primary care services for people living with chronic conditions.

Livongo will enable access to telehealth services for Livongo Members, beginning with Livongo for Behavioral Health, effective January 2020, and soon expanding to Livongo’s diabetes and hypertension offerings. Behavioral Health needs are common for people living with chronic conditions, yet access to psychologists and psychiatrists is often limited and cost prohibitive. When delivered appropriately, telehealth can provide higher quality care at lower costs to Members, payors, and employers than traditional care delivery methods. Through these relationships, Livongo will deliver a stepped care model that begins with a strong consumer-first digital approach, including personalized insights and Health Nudges™ from its AI+AI engine. The digital model is supplemented by expert coaching, followed by escalation to a licensed telehealth professional when clinical intervention is appropriate. All three steps, including access to telehealth services, will be available on the existing Livongo platform.

By offering access to telehealth services, Livongo expands its Whole Person Platform by providing the full spectrum of consumer-first digital and human support needed for successful chronic condition management. Today, more than 720 organizations, including more than 20 percent of the Fortune 500 self-insured employers, health systems, health plans, and the two leading pharmacy benefit managers, have implemented Livongo solutions for hundreds of thousands of their Members.

“We are excited to team with MDLIVE and Doctor On Demand to begin bringing telehealth capabilities into Livongo’s platform, and more easily offer our Members access to the next-level of clinical care in the context of their daily lives,” said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Zane Burke. “This is another great example of how Livongo’s continued focus on making it easier for our Members to stay healthy leads to unique and meaningful innovations that improve their overall experience.”

Currently, more than 147 million adults in the United States have a chronic condition and the prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace1. As of 2014, approximately 60 percent of all Americans lived with one or more chronic conditions, and more than 40 percent had two or more chronic conditions2. In 2020, additional telehealth use cases will become available within the Livongo platform including medication management for diabetes, hypertension, and other opportunities to effectively close gaps in care.

“MDLIVE is focused on the delivery of high quality, cost effective, convenient care through the industry’s most flexible, robust technology,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. “This technology involves automation and AI that is unique to telemedicine. By integrating our platform with Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform, more consumers will have access to our comprehensive care services at a time that we are seeing a significant increase in demand and utilization.”

Along with its new telehealth capabilities, this year Livongo also announced new bi-directional integrations with the top smartwatches in the market, including leading models from Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung. These new integrations allow Livongo to offer Members behavioral Health Nudges™ and health information directly to their smartwatch and this data enables Livongo’s AI+AI engine to provide more personalized activity-related insights. Livongo was also the first consumer digital health company to collaborate with Amazon Alexa on their HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills.

“We are excited to partner with Livongo and support their emerging stepped care model and chronic condition management platform,” said Doctor On Demand Chief Executive Officer Hill Ferguson. “This is a great example of how leading digital health companies can implement new consumer-first approaches to deliver better care at scale.”

Understanding the unique needs of the healthcare ecosystem, Livongo will continue to work with and maintain integrations with other telehealth companies in support of its Members and Clients.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About MDLIVE

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, MDLIVE is a leading provider of integrated virtual health services, offering online and on-demand health care that benefits consumers, employers, payers, hospitals, physician practice groups and accountable care organizations. MDLIVE has established a business-to-business-to-consumer model to bring to patients the confidence and assurance of trusted services across their health care needs, from health care provider to pharmacy. By combining the power of leading health care systems, health IT leaders and retail health partners with MDLIVE's HIPAA-compliant cloud-based Virtual Medical Office platform, consumers can access the care they desire, transitioning from virtual to in-person offerings as needed.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, is reimagining what healthcare looks like for today’s world. Doctor On Demand’s nationwide healthcare platform puts the patient first by providing access to board-certified physicians, psychiatrists, licensed psychologists and a care coordination team via video visits, voice and messaging. Through its 5-star rated mobile application and website, consumers can access quality care in all 50 states with an average wait time of 5 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Doctor On Demand delivers services through employers, health plans, and directly to consumers. While insurance isn’t required, tens of millions of Americans enjoy covered medical and behavioral health visits, including full mind and body services: preventive care, chronic care, urgent care, and behavioral health.

Doctor On Demand’s mission is to improve the world’s health through compassionate care and innovation. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. To access Doctor On Demand, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit www.doctorondemand.com .

Livongo Media Contact:

John Hallock

Press@livongo.com

617-615-7712

Livongo Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Investor-relations@livongo.com

650-413-9528

____________________________

1 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation & Johns Hopkins University. (2010, February). Chronic Care: Making the Case for Ongoing Care. from http://www.rwjf.org/files/research/50968chronic.care.chartbook.pdf

2 Source: National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.