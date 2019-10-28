Inpixon’s Jibestream Deploys Indoor Mapping Solution with Leading National Retailer to Enhance Shopper Experiences

Digital directories allow consumers to efficiently search and locate products

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jibestream, an Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) company, and a leading indoor mapping platform provider, today announced it has initiated a pilot program with a leading national retailer that will allow shoppers to search and locate products within their stores using digital directories. This retailer has hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada and is initially deploying digital directories at test locations that will utilize Jibestream’s proprietary Web Software Development Kit (SDK).



Jibestream’s indoor mapping platform allows retailers to better analyze and understand consumer patterns, including what products their customers are querying and sections/departments their customers engage in the most. In conjunction with other in-store analytics and traffic data, this information can be cross referenced against purchasing data to analyze conversion rates and other important metrics. The map-enabled solution provides customers complete anonymity and is tailored specifically to the retailers’ needs in order to provide security, extensibility and versatility.

“We are extremely pleased to have our indoor mapping platform implemented into one of the leading national retailers in North America, as it enables them to significantly enhance their customers’ experience,” commented Chris Wiegand, Executive Vice President of Sales at Inpixon. “Many shoppers often become frustrated locating a specific item inside a store. However, our platform allows shoppers to anonymously, and quickly search for the product and then identify the product’s location. This functionality is designed to increase purchases by assisting customers, as well as provide retailers with beneficial information on customer activity. We are excited to build our relationship with this major retailer and look forward to providing further updates.”

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, noted, “This latest deployment is strong validation of our mission to become the ‘search engine for indoor data.’ Product search with navigation is one of the key elements of our strategy. We believe there is a significant market opportunity for solutions that leverage our proprietary platform to enhance the shopper experience. This is further reinforced by the growing interest in our offering among major retailers.”

About Jibestream, an Inpixon Company

Jibestream, an Inpixon company (Nasdaq: INPX), is an award-winning software company that specializes in merging the location dimension into enterprise solutions for real-time visual intelligence. The company's premier indoor mapping platform gives developers the tools to integrate business data with indoor maps to create tailored map-enabled solutions that address multiple use cases. For more information, please visit jibestream.com or connect with Jibestream on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , Twitter , and visit inpixon.com .

