The Briad Group Reduces Costs at Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar with CrunchTime

One decade into its CrunchTime partnership, the multi-brand restaurant company continues to innovate its food and labor operations with scheduling software and mobile apps

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the restaurant industry’s leading back-of-house operations platform provider , today announced that The Briad Group, one of America’s fastest growing restaurant and hospitality companies, has reduced both food and labor costs at multiple concepts, including 17 (soon to be 18) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar sites by using the CrunchTime platform. A customer for more than 10 years, The Briad Group is continuously innovating its restaurant operations management by implementing and testing new products like CrunchTime’s mobile solutions.



Read the customer story: “CrunchTime Reduces Food and Labor Costs at Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar”

A long-time customer, The Briad Group uses CrunchTime’s food and labor operations platform across numerous concepts, including its Zinburger restaurants, to manage several critical business components. The organization has successfully reduced food costs by leveraging the Actual vs Theoretical food cost variance report and is increasingly streamlining labor processes with CrunchTime’s TeamworX labor management tool. With approximately 1500+ team members working in 62 restaurants, The Briad Group uses TeamworX to manage scheduling for all its staff and is seeing positive results.

“Rolling out TeamworX was a huge, but worthwhile undertaking,” says Emily Whitney, CrunchTime Administrator for The Briad Group. “Now managers say scheduling takes a fraction of the time it once did. They can clearly see if someone is available or not. I can’t say enough of all the good things. We just love TeamworX.”

Since implementing the CrunchTime restaurant operations platform, Briad Group has realized the following benefits:

Cost Savings – CrunchTime helps The Briad Group define quantifiable operational goals and metrics. It creates better transparency, ensures restaurants stay within certain thresholds, tracks cost variances, and pinpoints opportunities for cost savings to make sure each location is properly managed.

Labor Management – Integrated into TeamworX is the ability for The Briad Group to examine historical trends, which is used in conjunction with sales forecasts to project how many team members will be required for each shift. For instance, it may be standard to bring someone in from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., but after examining actual traffic, the store manager may see that they only need someone for the three hours between 4:00 and 7:00 pm. TeamworX presents insights not just in numbers and tables, but in visualized, easily consumable graphs and charts, which helps managers make more intelligent labor decisions based on facts and not hunches.

Reporting – The Briad Group executive team can pull reports regarding schedules, inventory, and food costs, among many other areas of the business, to determine if restaurants are operating efficiently. While users do take advantage of CrunchTime’s numerous standard built-in reports, their database access allows them to build custom reports on whatever standards or needs they have. Reporting hierarchies give users global views of the business, providing store comparisons and access to drill down into a single region, location, or transaction quickly and easily. Thanks to the CrunchTime! Impact™ mobile app, users can also see critical data in real-time on their smartphones.

Menu Item Pricing – For a new menu item like a cocktail, Whitney can calculate how much it will cost and use that information to set the price. Recipes are pre-set by the culinary team from each brand and then entered into the CrunchTime system. Adjustments are made as needed per pricing determinations. The system is also used to establish nutrition and allergy information at their Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar locations.

Customized Training – Whenever Whitney rolls out new CrunchTime functionality she offers two or three live training sessions. CrunchTime! MainCourse™ allows her to upload her session recordings for her restaurant managers to watch at their convenience. She also uploads PDFs of walk-throughs for common procedures, many of which are unique to The Briad Group. Storing these documents in a central location ensures that all managers understand the system’s functionality and have access to information that especially applies to their role.

“Emily Whitney and The Briad Group are CrunchTime power users,” said Jean Fogarty, Vice President of Client Services, CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc. “They have demonstrated how to get the most out of CrunchTime, and continue to innovate their approach to restaurant operations management by adding new mobile apps.”

About Briad Group

Founded in 1987 in Princeton, N.J., The Briad Group® is a multi-unit, multi-state, owner and operator of quick service and casual dining restaurant concepts, limited service hotels, and a lifestyle shopping center. Its restaurant division includes quick-service, which operates several well-known brands and owns Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar. The Briad Group is quickly becoming one of America’s fastest growing restaurant and hospitality companies.

About CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc.

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., provides a comprehensive restaurant management platform that simplifies and automates food and labor operations. By driving the flow of information throughout the organization, CrunchTime ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. For almost 25 years, CrunchTime has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. For more information, visit www.crunchtime.com .

Media Contact :

Joan Geoghegan

Cavalier Communications, LLC.

joan@cavalier-communications.com

+1.978-371-3921



