PSB Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings of $3.1 Million or $0.70 Per Share; Organic Loan and Deposit Growth Fuel Earnings

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central Wisconsin, reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2019 of $3.13 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to earnings of $0.57 per share on net income of $2.57 million during the June 2019 quarter, and $0.59 per share one year earlier on earnings of $2.66 million. The third quarter earnings growth reflected higher net interest income, and lower levels of non-interest expense partially offset by lower non-interest income compared to the June 2019 quarter. During the quarter, the Bank received an FDIC assessment credit on deposit premiums as the federal insurance fund reached a targeted reserve level. Loan production remained strong, with net loans receivable expanding 2.0% from the previous quarter and 8.6% relative to one year earlier.

“PSB achieved record earnings in the September 2019 quarter as continued commercial real estate loan growth was joined by increase mortgage banking income while reduced operating expenses from the consolidation of our Rhinelander branches and the effective elimination of our FDIC insurance premiums as FDIC reserves reached their targeted level. In the first quarter of 2020, we also expect to convert our Milwaukee area LPO office into a new branch office, adding a new market for deposit growth,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2019, compared to June 30, 2019 and /or September 30, 2018, as applicable):

Return on shareholders’ equity was 13.94% for the quarter compared to 11.90% one quarter earlier and 13.64% for the third quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.34% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.15% the previous quarter and 1.20% for the third quarter one year earlier. Excluding a $428,000 write-down related to a branch consolidation, June 2019 return on equity was 13.89% and return on average assets was 1.35%.



The efficiency ratio improved to 55.14% for the third quarter compared to 62.83% one quarter earlier and 59.75% in the year ago quarter. Excluding the branch consolidation write-down, June 2019 efficiency ratio was 58.47%.



Total assets grew to $949.7 million at September 30, 2019 from $901.3 million one quarter earlier and $883.3 million one year earlier. Loan and deposit growth supported balance sheet expansion.



The net interest margin decreased to 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 3.72% the previous quarter and 3.48% for the third quarter one year earlier. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 would have been 3.66% before reflecting a problem loan interest recovery of $109,000.



Tangible net book value was $20.24 per share at September 30, 2019, an increase of 4.28% from $19.41 per share as of June 30, 2019 and 16.52% from $17.37 per share at September 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $949.7 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $901.3 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $48.4 million, or 5.4%. Total loans receivable increased $13.3 million with much of the new loans consisting of loans secured by commercial real estate. The commercial/agricultural real estate loan portfolio increased to $385.5 million at September 30, 2019 from $370.3 million three months earlier. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans represented the largest component of the loan portfolio at 29.8% of gross loans at September 30, 2019, followed by owner occupied commercial real estate loans at 25.5%, residential real estate at 24.1%, commercial/agricultural loans at 20.0% and consumer loans at 0.7%. Total agricultural related loans represent 1.25% of the total loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses remained at 0.97% of gross loans at September 30, 2019. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.00% at the end of the previous quarter and a net recovery of 0.06% one year earlier.

Non-performing assets increased to 0.57% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.42% at June 30, 2019, and 0.67% at September 30, 2018. Although a $1.5 million Shopko related loan was removed from non-accrual during the September 2019 quarter as the borrower acquired a replacement tenant, a separate $2.2 million Shopko loan was added to non-accrual status, although the borrower continues to make all scheduled payments while searching for a new tenant. At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets consisted of $3.6 million in non-accrual loans, $510,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $747,000 in restructured loans not on non-accrual, and $572,000 in other real estate owned. The former Rhinelander branch office written down in connection with the June 2019 branch consolidation represents $400,000 of the other real estate owned.

At September 30, 2019, cash and investments totaled $219.8 million compared to $186.3 million at June 30, 2019. During the course of the quarter, cash and investments increased due to deposit growth and new Federal Home Loan Bank advances secured to support anticipated loan origination activity. FHLB advances were $85.5 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $59.9 million at June 30, 2019 while other borrowings decreased to $17.4 million from $19.2 million over the same time period.

Total deposits increased to $736.2 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $715.2 million at June 30, 2019, up 2.9%. At September 30, 2019, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 33.0% of total deposits, followed by money market deposits at 23.1%, noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 21.7% and retail and local time deposits at 13.9%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 4.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2019 versus 5.9% the prior quarter and 9.3% one year earlier.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, stockholders’ equity increased $3.5 million, or 4.04%, to $90.6 million, compared to $87.1 million at June 30, 2019. Tangible net book value per share increased 4.28%, to $20.24 per share, at September 30, 2019, compared to $19.41 per share at June 30, 2019. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 9.53% at September 30, 2019, compared to 9.65% at June 30, 2019.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.60%) for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $7.8 million (on net margin of 3.72%) for the second quarter of 2019 and $7.3 million (on a net margin of 3.48%) for the third quarter of 2018. The second quarter net interest income included interest recapture associated with repayment of a problem loan of $109,000, which increased quarterly net margin by 0.06%. Compared to the June 30, 2019 quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 5 bps, excluding the June 2019 problem loan interest recapture, to 4.57% during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 while deposit and borrowing costs rose one bp to 1.26%. The decline in proforma loan and investment yields (excluding the loan interest recapture) were partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter and a decrease in the prime lending rate due to actions by the Federal Reserve. Proforma loan yields decreased to 5.04% from 5.15% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as many loans repriced lower as the prime rate declined.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased slightly during the quarter, reflecting higher rates associated with time deposits partially offset by lower rates on money market accounts and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings as the Federal Reserve reduced their discount rate. Deposit costs increased to $1.65 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $1.63 million the previous quarter. While the balance of FHLB advances increased $25.6 million, the weighted average costs declined to 1.70% from 1.81% the previous quarter.

“The composition of the deposit portfolio continues to change as we rely less on brokered deposits as lower-cost core deposits have increased. Therefore, total deposits increased $21.0 million in the third quarter, while core deposits increased $28.3 million. Changes in our portfolio mix, along with short-term national market rates declining have created an expectation that our funding costs have peaked,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The provision for loan losses totaled $150,000 during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same provision level for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to new loan originations and an expanding loan portfolio.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.8 million compared to $1.9 million during the preceding quarter and $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Service fees in the third quarter were $348,000 compared to $403,000 during the second quarter of 2019. Service fees declined $55,000 for the third quarter after the Company elected to refund $73,000 to business checking account customers associated with a correction and change of a service charge first imposed during 2018. Gains on sale of mortgage loans increased to $463,000 for the third quarter from $432,000 in the second quarter of 2019 as falling long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity. Commissions on investment and insurance sales declined to $276,000 from $310,000 the prior quarter. At September 30, 2019, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $240.6 million compared to $236.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $227.8 million at September 30, 2018. The year over year growth of assets under management was 5.6%.

Noninterest expense was $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter. For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased due to $589,000 in expenses associated with writing down assets associated with the closing of the Rhinelander office. Additionally, the third quarter 2019 results reflect the elimination of FDIC insurance premiums as the FDIC insurance fund reached its targeted level saving $63,000 compared to the second quarter 2019. The Bank will not record further FDIC insurance expense until further notice from the FDIC.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from eight full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income $ 10,098 $ 9,839 $ 9,604 $ 9,365 $ 9,063 Interest expense $ 2,154 $ 2,041 $ 2,032 $ 1,888 $ 1,805 Net interest income $ 7,944 $ 7,798 $ 7,572 $ 7,477 $ 7,258 Provision for loan losses $ 150 $ 150 $ 400 $ 60 $ 10 Other noninterest income $ 1,802 $ 1,903 $ 2,117 $ 1,718 $ 1,615 Other noninterest expense $ 5,437 $ 6,167 $ 5,745 $ 5,829 $ 5,373 Net income $ 3,131 $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529 $ 2,661 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Dividends declared per share (3) $ - $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.18 $ - Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 20.24 $ 19.41 $ 18.89 $ 17.98 $ 17.37 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 16.95 % n/a 15.65 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,473,583 4,486,022 4,494,568 4,488,397 4,490,621 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 689,057 $ 666,008 $ 658,586 $ 646,063 $ 634,469 Assets $ 928,282 $ 893,998 $ 899,263 $ 883,373 $ 881,518 Deposits $ 721,788 $ 713,910 $ 713,257 $ 708,318 $ 708,521 Stockholders' equity $ 89,139 $ 86,656 $ 82,516 $ 79,525 $ 77,390 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.14 % 1.20 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 13.94 % 11.90 % 13.42 % 12.62 % 13.64 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.52 % 9.68 % 9.27 % 9.22 % 9.02 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.08 % 0.07 % -0.06 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.70 % 0.53 % 1.11 % 0.91 % 0.84 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.42 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.98 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 5.69 % 4.13 % 8.40 % 7.20 % 7.14 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.48 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.31 % 3.42 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.23 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.90 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.16 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 15.14 % 16.21 % 18.06 % 15.50 % 15.12 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.14 % 62.83 % 58.59 % 62.54 % 59.75 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.32 % 2.77 % 2.59 % 2.62 % 2.42 % Tangible equity to actual assets 9.53 % 9.65 % 9.50 % 8.81 % 8.83 % Stock price information: High $ 27.50 $ 24.75 $ 23.45 $ 27.50 $ 27.45 Low $ 23.55 $ 22.00 $ 21.25 $ 21.10 $ 24.08 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 26.49 $ 24.00 $ 22.75 $ 22.50 $ 27.20 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, except per share data - unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,823 $ 8,629 $ 8,334 $ 8,125 $ 7,814 Securities: Taxable 769 730 713 714 732 Tax-exempt 378 389 396 424 394 Other interest and dividends 128 91 161 102 123 Total interest and dividend income 10,098 9,839 9,604 9,365 9,063 Interest expense: Deposits 1,654 1,634 1,553 1,435 1,324 FHLB advances 323 230 309 315 359 Other borrowings 58 57 51 18 1 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 28 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 91 92 91 92 93 Total interest expense 2,154 2,041 2,032 1,888 1,805 Net interest income 7,944 7,798 7,572 7,477 7,258 Provision for loan losses 150 150 400 60 10 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,794 7,648 7,172 7,417 7,248 Noninterest income: Service fees 348 403 381 419 415 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 463 432 175 227 286 Mortgage loan servicing, net 89 84 125 129 115 Investment and insurance sales commissions 276 310 333 430 299 Net gain on sale of securities - 121 18 - - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 105 101 98 96 95 Other noninterest income 521 452 987 417 405 Total noninterest income 1,802 1,903 2,117 1,718 1,615 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,372 3,322 3,428 3,566 3,244 Occupancy and facilities 510 591 601 526 499 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 4 3 4 (17 ) (7 ) Data processing and other office operations 654 646 577 654 649 Advertising and promotion 107 120 100 163 98 FDIC insurance premiums - 63 59 61 63 Other noninterest expenses 790 1,422 976 876 827 Total noninterest expense 5,437 6,167 5,745 5,829 5,373 Income before provision for income taxes 4,159 3,384 3,544 3,306 3,490 Provision for income taxes 1,028 812 813 777 829 Net income $ 3,131 $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529 $ 2,661 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, September September except per share data - unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,823 $ 7,814 $ 25,786 $ 22,364 Securities: Taxable 769 732 2,212 2,085 Tax-exempt 378 394 1,163 1,093 Other interest and dividends 128 123 380 282 Total interest and dividend income 10,098 9,063 29,541 25,824 Interest expense: Deposits 1,654 1,324 4,841 3,380 FHLB advances 323 359 862 770 Other borrowings 58 1 166 6 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 84 83 Junior subordinated debentures 91 93 274 234 Total interest expense 2,154 1,805 6,227 4,473 Net interest income 7,944 7,258 23,314 21,351 Provision for loan losses 150 10 700 70 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,794 7,248 22,614 21,281 Noninterest income: Service fees 348 415 1,132 1,192 Gain on sale of mortgage loans - - - - Mortgage banking income 552 401 1,368 1,172 Investment and insurance sales commissions 276 299 919 877 Net gain on sale of securities - - 139 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 105 95 304 277 Other noninterest income 521 405 1,960 1,240 Total noninterest income 1,802 1,615 5,822 4,758 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,372 3,244 10,122 9,628 Occupancy and facilities 510 499 1,702 1,589 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 4 (7 ) 11 (17 ) Data processing and other office operations 654 649 1,877 1,909 Advertising and promotion 107 98 327 257 FDIC insurance premiums - 63 122 186 Other noninterest expenses 790 827 3,188 2,332 Total noninterest expense 5,437 5,373 17,349 15,884 Income before provision for income taxes 4,159 3,490 11,087 10,155 Provision for income taxes 1,028 829 2,653 2,372 Net income $ 3,131 $ 2,661 $ 8,434 $ 7,783 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.59 $ 1.88 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.59 $ 1.88 $ 1.73







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 3,131 $ 2,661 $ 8,434 $ 7,783 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 599 (639 ) 3,109 (1,919 ) Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income - - (101 ) - Amortization of unrealized gain included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity (2 ) (8 ) (8 ) (33 ) Unrealized loss on interest rate swap (46 ) 48 (264 ) (11 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 9 9 18 11 Other comprehensive income (loss) 560 (590 ) 2,754 (1,952 ) Comprehensive income $ 3,691 $ 2,071 $ 11,188 $ 5,831







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and September 30, 2018 unaudited, December 31, 2018 derived from audited financial statements Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,954 $ 11,825 $ 8,917 $ 18,923 $ 15,348 Interest-bearing deposits 1,059 2,306 349 501 930 Federal funds sold 30,415 4,552 12,989 24,554 14,246 Cash and cash equivalents 49,428 18,683 22,255 43,978 30,524 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 127,587 123,586 127,368 113,821 114,997 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $41,311, $42,511, $43,338, $57,607 and $59,341 respectively 40,791 42,074 43,061 58,311 60,421 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 1,984 1,984 2,976 2,976 2,976 Loans held for sale 335 50 245 358 - Loans receivable, net 691,289 678,247 660,756 658,481 636,712 Accrued interest receivable 2,803 2,844 2,826 2,777 2,709 Foreclosed assets 572 172 113 113 483 Premises and equipment, net 10,212 9,749 10,426 10,209 10,339 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,720 1,738 1,781 1,805 1,805 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,173 1,662 1,657 2,330 2,011 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 16,668 16,564 16,463 16,365 15,407 Other assets 4,101 3,961 3,836 4,474 4,893 TOTAL ASSETS $ 949,663 $ 901,314 $ 893,763 $ 915,998 $ 883,277 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 159,897 $ 143,423 $ 138,124 $ 148,611 $ 151,484 Interest-bearing deposits 576,288 571,794 577,263 577,215 565,799 Total deposits 736,185 715,217 715,387 725,826 717,283 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 85,496 59,915 51,165 81,071 64,660 Other borrowings 17,411 19,179 22,870 8,379 4,864 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,715 9,668 9,047 9,650 8,144 Total liabilities 859,039 814,211 808,701 835,158 805,183 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,471,216, 4,480,585, 4,495,110, 4,487,895 and 4,488,720 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,543 7,490 7,497 7,430 7,384 Retained earnings 93,117 89,986 88,314 85,583 83,861 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,103 543 (227 ) (1,651 ) (2,649 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,019,582, 1,010,213, 995,688, 1,002,903 and 1,002,078 shares, respectively (12,969 ) (12,746 ) (12,352 ) (12,352 ) (12,332 ) Total stockholders' equity 90,624 87,103 85,062 80,840 78,094 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 949,663 $ 901,314 $ 893,763 $ 915,998 $ 883,277







PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Total Loans Residential real estate One to four family 119,620 117,093 116,393 117,970 120,130 119,736 120,542 HELOC loans 22,855 22,158 23,631 24,746 25,880 25,529 24,730 Residential construction & development 21,273 20,937 18,893 16,413 13,483 12,464 12,174 Residential vacant land 4,299 4,680 5,052 5,370 5,507 7,017 6,451 Total Residential real estate 168,047 164,868 163,969 164,499 165,000 164,746 163,897 Commercial/Agricultural real estate Owner occupied Commercial real estate 158,423 149,507 147,435 145,480 141,043 136,248 135,170 SBA commercial real estate 1,367 1,386 1,741 1,769 1,888 1,560 1,863 Agriculture real estate 5,139 5,764 5,078 4,968 4,895 4,547 4,392 Construction and land development 12,742 7,832 6,523 350 - - - Total Owner occupied 177,671 164,489 160,777 152,567 147,826 142,355 141,425 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 179,136 168,809 161,647 147,246 134,860 135,162 137,939 SBA commercial real estate 863 141 146 151 156 160 161 Agricultural real estate 0 0 0 315 321 331 338 Construction and land development 13,301 22,159 22,014 35,288 32,481 31,377 26,014 Commercial vacant land 14,532 14,702 15,404 13,800 14,414 11,535 10,809 Total Non-owner occupied 207,832 205,811 199,211 196,800 182,232 178,565 175,261 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate Municipal non-real estate 6,384 9,017 6,353 6,806 6,661 8,532 6,037 Commercial line 62,991 65,252 58,117 68,300 62,357 64,652 51,684 Other commercial non-real estate 64,418 65,500 69,073 65,829 68,446 69,474 65,845 SBA commercial non-real estate 1,819 2,252 2,169 2,278 2,557 2,785 2,893 Agricultural non-real estate 3,606 3,491 3,699 3,994 4,366 3,396 3,095 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 139,218 145,512 139,411 147,207 144,387 148,839 129,554 Consumer non-real estate Consumer installment 3,319 3,093 2,793 2,755 2,629 2,415 2,183 Consumer line 1,343 304 344 243 216 220 250 Other consumer 197 195 190 218 212 199 204 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,859 3,592 3,327 3,216 3,057 2,834 2,637 Gross loans 697,627 684,272 666,695 664,289 642,502 637,339 612,774 Net deferred loan costs 295 300 272 213 212 237 211 Overdrafts 168 339 296 211 278 217 166 Allowance for loan losses (6,801 ) (6,664 ) (6,507 ) (6,232 ) (6,280 ) (6,173 ) (6,387 ) Total loans receivable 691,289 678,247 660,756 658,481 636,712 631,620 606,764







PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2018

$ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 159,897 21.70 % $ 151,484 21.10 % $ 148,611 20.50 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 242,713 33.00 % 246,811 34.40 % 254,857 35.10 % Money market deposits 170,403 23.10 % 132,887 18.50 % 145,300 20.00 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 103,074 14.00 % 98,101 13.70 % 99,584 13.80 % Total core deposits 676,087 91.80 % 629,283 87.70 % 648,352 89.40 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 24,549 3.30 % 21,194 3.00 % 22,131 3.00 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 4,960 0.70 % 3,225 0.40 % 2,483 0.30 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 30,589 4.20 % 63,581 8.90 % 52,860 7.30 % Totals $ 736,185 100.00 % $ 717,283 100.0 % $ 725,826 100.0 %







Nonperforming Assets as of: September December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 3,609 $ 3,024 $ 3,422 Nonaccrual restructured loans 510 325 313 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 747 2,054 2,284 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 4,866 5,403 6,019 Other real estate owned 572 483 113 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,438 $ 5,886 $ 6,132 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.70 % 0.84 % 0.91 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.57 % 0.67 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 139.77 % 116.23 % 103.54 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Quarter ended September 30, 2018 Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 695,776 $ 8,838 5.04 % $ 640,656 $ 7,828 4.85 % Taxable securities 107,801 769 2.83 % 111,937 732 2.59 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 59,537 478 3.19 % 64,535 499 3.07 % FHLB stock 1,970 20 4.03 % 2,260 20 3.51 % Other 22,493 108 1.90 % 21,145 103 1.93 % Total (2) 887,577 10,213 4.57 % 840,533 9,182 4.33 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 12,113 11,702 Premises and equipment, net 10,136 10,461 Cash surrender value ins 16,606 15,351 Other assets 8,569 9,658 Allowance for loan losses (6,719 ) (6,187 ) Total $ 928,282 $ 881,518 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 239,490 $ 495 0.82 % $ 246,596 $ 393 0.63 % Money market deposits 164,801 329 0.79 % 133,873 186 0.55 % Time deposits 164,899 830 2.00 % 186,146 745 1.59 % FHLB borrowings 75,325 323 1.70 % 74,045 359 1.92 % Other borrowings 22,079 58 1.04 % 2,020 1 0.20 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.44 % 2,500 28 4.44 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 91 4.67 % 7,732 93 4.77 % Total 676,826 2,154 1.26 % 652,912 1,805 1.10 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 152,598 141,906 Other liabilities 9,719 9,310 Stockholders' equity 89,139 77,390 Total $ 928,282 $ 881,518 Net interest income $ 8,059 $ 7,377 Rate spread 3.31 % 3.23 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.60 % 3.48 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 677,846 $ 25,824 5.09 % $ 627,026 $ 22,401 4.78 % Taxable securities 106,559 2,212 2.78 % 110,104 2,085 2.53 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 62,146 1,472 3.17 % 60,601 1,384 3.05 % FHLB stock 1,859 79 5.68 % 2,003 61 4.07 % Other 18,660 301 2.16 % 17,591 221 1.68 % Total (2) 867,070 29,888 4.61 % 817,325 26,152 4.28 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,428 10,666 Premises and equipment, net 10,313 10,522 Cash surrender value ins 16,506 15,260 Other assets 8,705 9,260 Allowance for loan losses (6,517 ) (6,288 ) Total $ 907,505 $ 856,745 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 244,189 $ 1,384 0.76 % $ 241,562 $ 950 0.53 % Money market deposits 157,800 1,020 0.86 % 136,967 490 0.48 % Time deposits 170,611 2,437 1.91 % 179,863 1,940 1.44 % FHLB borrowings 63,597 862 1.81 % 60,448 770 1.70 % Other borrowings 21,398 166 1.04 % 3,757 6 0.21 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 84 4.49 % 2,500 83 4.44 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 274 4.74 % 7,732 234 4.05 % Total 667,827 6,227 1.25 % 632,829 4,473 0.95 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 143,990 139,167 Other liabilities 9,573 8,821 Stockholders' equity 86,115 75,928 Total $ 907,505 $ 856,745 Net interest income $ 23,661 $ 21,679 Rate spread 3.36 % 3.33 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.65 % 3.55 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.



Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com



