Hootsuite and Proofpoint Partner to Deliver Real-Time Predictive Compliance for Customers in Regulated Industries

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the leader in social media management, and Proofpoint, a leading next-generation security and compliance company, announced at the LIMRA Annual Conference today, the launch of a real-time compliance verification feature to boost customer confidence when composing and publishing social media content. Borne from a need expressed by customers within regulated industries to ensure compliance in their social media communications, the latest innovation from Hootsuite and Proofpoint is focused on providing peace of mind and ease of use across all channels.



“Driving this kind of customer-focused innovation is integral to delivering on our promise of helping customers strategically grow their brands, businesses, and customer relationships with social,” said Ryan Donovan, SVP of Product and Technology at Hootsuite. “This feature will put up the guardrails, and give our customers in regulated industries the confidence to empower their people to capitalize on the power of social media to achieve their business objectives, particularly around social selling.”



With this feature, social media posts created within Hootsuite’s new compose platform will be automatically screened. As users compose social media messages, they are alerted in real time, while they type, to common compliance policy violations. In the event of violations, the ability to post is automatically disabled until the user fixes the errors. This provides real-time guidance with clear instructions similar to how a spell checker works, providing a much better experience for users as they can learn and correct common compliance mistakes, rather than trying to publish and having their content rejected.



“Advanced, real-time social media compliance functionality is a critical need for all organizations that operate in regulated industries,” said Dan Nadir, VP of Digital Risk and Compliance Solutions for Proofpoint. “In partnership with Hootsuite, our predictive compliance feature educates regulated users on compliance policies and eliminates the need for supervisors to review messages manually. It will create efficiencies for organizations in regulated industries who can now leverage all of the advantages of social media.”



Hootsuite Enterprise customers who also subscribe to Proofpoint Social Syndicate can now access the predictive compliance feature within Hootsuite’s industry-leading social suite. Proofpoint Social Syndicate simplifies compliance for digital content sources and publishers across the entire organization.



Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, trusted by more than 18 million people and employees at 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem help people and organizations succeed with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.



Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organisations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. No one protects people, the data they create, and the digital channels they use more effectively than Proofpoint. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.



media@hootsuite.com



