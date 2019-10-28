Furnished Quarters Receives 2019 Own It! Award from NEI Global Relocation

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global corporate apartments, has earned an Own It! Award for Excellence in Accountability for the temporary housing division from NEI Global Relocation. The award is presented to service partners who’ve gone above and beyond to meet the needs of NEI and its clients.

Own It! stands for Offer value, Win the customer’s confidence, Now, not later, Inspire others with positive attitude and Take full responsibility. Doris Kampf, Senior Director of Global Sales at Furnished Quarters, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the NEI Global Partnership Alliance (GPA) Summit on October 22 in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the award entry, Furnished Quarters shared the story of a last-minute request for housing in Bogotá, Colombia – a challenging market many providers aren’t comfortable handling. The company used its valuable connections and relationships to present options to NEI within just an hour of receiving the request, confirming the reservation by the next morning.

"NEI is proud to recognize and acknowledge key service partners who have proven they are truly committed to delivering on our company's mission of Service Exceeding Expectations to our clients and their relocating families," said Al Blumenberg, SCRP, NEI SVP of Global Client Development and Service Partner Relations. "As we celebrate our seventh year of the NEI Global Partner Alliance Summit, we are very excited to present these service excellence awards to outstanding partners, like Furnished Quarters, who achieved the highest scores in their category!"

"We are truly honored to be recognized for the exceptional service we provide to our clients every day," said Victoria Yanakos, Executive Vice President of Sales for Furnished Quarters. "NEI has been a terrific partner, and together we’ve really impressed their clients with quick turnaround on difficult housing requests."

About NEI Global Relocation

NEI Global Relocation partners with 207 clients, including many Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies, to deliver dynamic, world-class, global mobility and assignment management solutions. Consistently recognized as a relocation industry leader, NEl's awards include the CVS Health Star Award, Best Relocation Management Company of the Year at the Relocate Awards in London and WBE of the Year. Other recognition includes HRO Today and Trippel Survey and Research, LLC surveys; the Stevie Awards, The Coca-Cola Company Partners in the Promise Award; the Exelon Diverse Supplier Awards; Miller Coors MWBE Supplier of the Year and Best Place to Work in Omaha for two consecutive years.



About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



