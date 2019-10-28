Determine, a Corcentric Company, Shows How to Build a S2P Infrastructure at CIPS UK Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, will host a booth and demonstrations of the Determine Cloud Platform at the CIPS UK Conference 2019 in London on 31 October–1 November 2019.



Sophie Pope , Sales Director, UK & Nordics at Determine, will host a presentation called People, Process and Technology - Best Practices to Achieve the Smoothest Source-to-Pay Implementation Possible and Ensure Long-Term User Adoption.

“More and more companies are deploying Source-to-Pay (S2P) solutions in order to streamline their purchasing processes, control spend, gain greater purchasing compliance, mitigate risk and improve savings,” says Sophie Pope, Sales Director, UK & Nordics at Determine, a Corcentric company. “Your company may be champing at the bit to deploy a spend management solution, but keep in mind that implementing S2P without putting the proper building blocks in place can result in myriad issues — poor system adoption, lack of process and data integration, and runaway project costs, to name a few.”

Through Source-to-Pay project implementation experience gained over many years, Sophie has seen companies across many different industries follow familiar patterns that often put the success of their projects at risk. Her presentation will shed light on the most common pitfalls companies face during implementation and suggest strategies and tactics to improve the likelihood of success.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the Determine team – senior executives, solution engineers, and customer experience teams – to learn all the ways they can leverage Determine’s industry-leading modular solution approach to achieve better spend management.

For registration and additional details, please visit https://www.cipsukconference.com/ . As official sponsors, Determine is offering a 10% discount — use code: SPOCOLL370.

About Determine, a Corcentric company

Determine, a Corcentric company, is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal, and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract, and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance, and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit determine.com

About The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) is the world’s largest procurement and supply professional organisation. It is the worldwide centre of excellence on procurement and supply management issues. CIPS has a global community of over 200,000 in 180 different countries, including senior business people, high-ranking civil servants and leading academics. The activities of procurement and supply chain professionals have a major impact on the profitability and efficiency of all types of organisation and CIPS offers corporate solutions packages to improve business profitability. www.cips.org/ ; @CIPSNews

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay services and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know’ by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

