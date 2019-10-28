Perceptron Schedules First-Quarter 2020 Conference Call/ Webcast for November 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, will hold its conference call/webcast on Tuesday, November 12, at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2019. Perceptron plans to release financial results for the first quarter after the market closes on Monday, November 11.



The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast investors.perceptron.com on the Events page Conference Call 833-535-2207 (domestic callers) or 412-317-5405 (international callers) Conference ID 10136469

A replay will be posted to the Company's website after the conference call concludes.

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com .

Investor Contact:

investors@perceptron.com







