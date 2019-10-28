Aviatrix Raises $40 Million in Series C Funding

CRV Leads Latest Round of Investment

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix , the leading provider of advanced networking and security services for the multi-cloud enterprise, today announced it has secured $40 million in Series C funding led by existing investor CRV. Also participating in this round are previous investors Formation 8, Ignition Partners and Liberty Global Ventures.

The growth-stage investment will be used to scale sales, channel, customer support, marketing and product development operations to accommodate escalating demand from enterprises moving mission-critical applications from on-premises to the public cloud. Total funding in Aviatrix now exceeds $76 million.



“Business and application owners demand networking and security teams provide the same level of resiliency, performance, functionality and security in the cloud as they get on premises,” said Steve Mullaney, CEO at Aviatrix. “The basic constructs of AWS and the other public clouds do not give enterprises the toolset required to accomplish this, and it is causing a great deal of pain for IT moving to the cloud. Aviatrix gives enterprise IT an architecture to provide a common set of networking, security and operational services across one or more public clouds. We’re seeing unprecedented demand from some of the largest organizations, and this latest funding will enable us to extend our demonstrable market leadership even more quickly.”

“CRV invests in people who pair market insights with proven abilities to execute,” said Devdutt Yellurkar, general partner at CRV and Aviatrix board member. “Steve Mullaney has assembled the best go-to-market talent in the industry—fueling impressive momentum in enterprise adoption and partnerships that are driving substantial revenue growth. It’s rare for CRV to lead a Series C round, but we did so here based on the enormous opportunity. We’re incredibly excited to be a part of Aviatrix’s trailblazing journey.”

Underscoring its momentum, during the past year Aviatrix has attracted key industry players , including appointing Mullaney as CEO, former VMware chief of staff John Jendricks as chief operating officer and James Winebrenner as senior vice president of worldwide sales . In August, Aviatrix relocated its global headquarters to Santa Clara, tripling its office space to accommodate rapid staff expansion.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is the leading provider of advanced networking and security services for the multi-cloud enterprise. Public cloud providers – such as AWS, Azure, GCP and Oracle OCI – are becoming the basic infrastructure for enterprise IT. Aviatrix networking and security software services – born in the cloud, for the cloud – embrace and extend native public cloud constructs and infrastructure and provide the operational simplicity, security and performance required for enterprises moving to the cloud. Services include: advanced transit networking, network segmentation, next-generation firewall integration, smart SAML VPN and site-to-cloud VPN access, cloud to Internet egress filtering, high-performance encryption, and many more. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

